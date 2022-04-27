Packers 2022 draft preview: With holes to fill — including a mammoth one at receiver — Brian Gutekunst weighs aggressiveness vs. patience

GREEN BAY — The demonstration was fascinating, even if it meant the audio was less than ideal.

About midway through his 13-year tenure as the Green Bay Packers general manager, Ted Thompson turned his annual pre-draft Q&A session with reporters into a quasi-glimpse at his NFL draft big board.

The architect of the Super Bowl XLV championship team was mid-news conference inside the Lambeau Field media auditorium when he stepped away from the podium — and the mic designed to pick up every word of his Texas drawl — and used the wall behind him to describe the set-up of his draft room centerpiece.

Thompson explained that his grid had two components: Across the top were columns for every position, from quarterback to running back and on down the line. Along the left side, each round of the seven-round draft. Within each box that was created were the names of prospects and their respective overall grades.

For Thompson, it allowed quick comparisons of potential draftees based not only on their individual talent but relative to other positions — thereby factoring need into the equation as a potential tie-breaker.

Earlier this week, as he put the finishing touches on his own draft board in advance of the three-day 2022 NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday night, Brian Gutekunst explained that the Packers’ board is “a little different” now. As a protégé of Thompson and his successor, having been promoted to the role in 2018, Gutekunst tweaked his mentor’s board structure after taking over.

But that’s not the only difference between them, Gutekunst admitted. As he embarks on his fifth draft as GM, Gutekunst acknowledged that unlike Thompson, whose let-the-board-come-to-you mantra was something he rarely violated (but certainly did when he traded back up in to the first round of the 2009 NFL draft to pick USC edge rusher — and eventual franchise all-time sack leader — Clay Matthews, the apple of his pre-draft eye), there have been times where ol' Gutey felt compelled to manipulate the board to his own liking via trades.

“I’d like to be a little more patient like he was,” Gutekunst said with a smile. “But at the same time, it’s funny how history can (change). People (forget about) when he went and got Clay. He certainly would have his players that he would go get them if he wanted to.

“But I think you’ve got to be careful of falling in love with players. Because then you start chasing things and getting out of whack value-wise. So, you’d love for (the draft) to come to you, but at the same time, I think you have to be realistic about where you’re picking and where the strength of the draft is. And if it makes sense to move to a particular area to help your football team, I think you have to be willing to do that.”

Armed with four of the draft’s first 59 picks in the aftermath of the trade that sent two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Gutekunst enters Thursday night’s first round with the 22nd and 28th overall picks. He’s set to make three selections on Friday night, with a pair of second-round choices (Nos. 53 and 59) and his own third-rounder (No. 92), and holds 11 total picks — even though he’s likely to make several trades, if his history is any indication.

“Having more picks in the top three rounds than we’ve had in awhile, there’s probably temptations on both sides to move around a little bit — or just to sit and pick as well,” Gutekunst said. “We’ll see what’s available. I think a lot of it is just going to be how the draft falls.”

And while every draft is important — something Gutekunst went out of his way to emphasize earlier this week — it’s hard to imagine a draft that’s been more crucial during his tenure than this one as the Packers aim to keep their Super Bowl aspirations afloat with Aaron Rodgers back for an 18th season (and 15th as the starting QB) following three 13-win seasons that all ended in playoff disappointment.

“I understand the question. Not really,” Gutekunst replied when asked if this was his most important draft. “Every draft is so important. It is the lifeblood of how we build our football team. So the amount of resources and energy we put into this is reflective of that. I don’t know if it's any different than any other year, but it’s significantly important for us as we move forward. It’s always kind of been that way here.”

Beyond the gigantic need at wide receiver, the Packers also have holes to fill on their offensive line (particularly at right tackle); at edge rusher (where Preston Smith and Rashan Gary are the starters but depth is non-existent); at tight end (where Robert Tonyan is coming off a torn ACL and Marcedes Lewis isn’t getting any younger); and on the defensive line (where the team seems to perpetually be searching for a running mate for 2016 first-round pick Kenny Clark).

But all eyes will be on the receiver position, where the Packers haven’t used a first-round draft pick since coach/GM Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker with the 20th overall pick in 2002. With Adams gone, the Packers don’t have a bona fide No. 1 receiver on their roster, something that hasn’t been the case in nearly four decades.

Fortunately for the Packers, this marks the third straight year that the draft has been saturated with wideout talent, a function of the proliferation of passing offenses not only at the college level, but in high schools and even feeder programs.

“I mean, if you go to watch a junior high football game, they're running the spread system,” Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said. “And, there's so many various passing camps, 7-on-7s — we do one in our stadium, where some of the high school guys were there playing. It used to be when I played and we all played, if you threw the ball three times a game in middle school, you threw it a lot. And now they hardly run. Most of them are throwing it. So I just think more receivers are being developed. There's not two receivers (on offense) now. There's three and four wide, so more players are getting the opportunity to do that.”

Added Gutekunst: “These guys have been catching and throwing for such a long period of time now, more maybe than when I first started scouting. At the same time, I think NFL offenses are adjusting to what these guys have done in college and adopting some of that quicker than maybe we had in the past. But history still kind of shows that for all rookies — not just wide receivers, but for all rookies — it takes time. This is a hard league. There’s a learning curve before these guys really start to produce at a high level.”

And therein lies the challenge for the Packers, whose history of rookie wide receivers’ limited initial contributions is well-documented, although none of those rookies who later blossomed into Pro Bowl talents — Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Adams — walked into an offense with as few established weapons at the position as this team currently has on the depth chart.

As a result, Gutekunst could narrow his receiver focus to some of the most ready-to-play candidates on his board. But while he’ll have plenty of intriguing talents at receiver — from Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson to Georgia’s George Pickens and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks — to choose from if he chooses to move up via trade, Gutekunst could also stand pat and perhaps get remarkable value at other positions while holding off on picking a wideout until the second round, where Thompson had all kinds of success at the position.

“Ted always used to say, ‘You’ve got to have some pass catchers around here. Whether that’s tight ends, running backs, receivers, you’ve got to have guys who can catch the ball,’” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, that’s a big part of how we look to build our team. (But) like we talk about a lot, our philosophy on the draft is very much a long-term decision — not short-term.

“I think it’s just being prepared for all the scenarios that can possibly happen. You really can’t predict it. So I think it’s just about being able to pivot and understand when it’s happening, what you might need to do to accomplish our goals.”