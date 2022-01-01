'Our season on the line': Vikings know what's at stake at frigid Lambeau Field on Sunday

The coldest game in the history of the rivalry was on Dec. 10, 1972, when the Packers won 23-7 in 2 below weather. While temperatures might not be that cold by kickoff Sunday night, they could dip below the 6-degree weather on Dec. 11, 1988, to make this game the second-coldest ever played between the two teams.

"When you start getting down to single digits, zero, even negative temperatures, those games are really few and far between," Cousins said. "They just don't happen all that much. They're bound to happen when you play in the NFC North and our season goes as late into the year as it does. I've played them before, but it's certainly something that's not happening every month. So you just got to get acclimated to it and ready to go and be ready to execute."

Players spend the season in Minnesota, but never play in the cold at home and rarely practice in it. For South Florida natives like Cook, time spent in the harsh weather is still a relatively new experience.