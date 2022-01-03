Opting to avoid rust rather than having his guys rest, Matt LaFleur has a plan for Packers’ regular-season finale

GREEN BAY — In the Rest vs. Rust debate, avoiding rust has won out for the Green Bay Packers.

Less than 24 hours after Matt LaFleur said he would listen to his coaches and his players when deciding how to approach Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field — while hinting he was leaning toward playing his guys anyway — the Packers coach wound up on the same page as Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. They all believe it’s worthwhile for the team’s most important players to see action in the game.

That means, despite having the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and the conference’s lone first-round playoff bye secured, LaFleur intends to have Rodgers, Adams and the rest of the starters prepare for and play against the Lions as if nothing has been locked up.

“I’m sure if you asked 100 different people, they could give you 100 different answers on what we should do. Right now, the mindset going into this is we’re going to play our guys and we’re going to approach it like every other game,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters following Sunday night’s 37-10 rout of the Minnesota Vikings — a victory that improved the Packers to 13-3 and locked in their playoff position.