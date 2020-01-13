Once mighty Seattle defense struggles in season-ending loss to Packers

"Losing's always hard," he said. "Whenever the season ends you just know this is the last time these 53 guys will be together, and it always hard for me to just move on. The older I get, the more challenging it gets."

Wagner's 137 postseason tackles are the most in the NFL since 2012. Wagner led the league with 159 tackles this regular season. But Wright, Wagner and the Seattle defense haven't been the same without a shutdown secondary.

Davante Adams did whatever he wanted Sunday, torching the Seattle defense for a franchise playoff-record 160 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.

"Of course, Davante was extraordinary tonight," coach Pete Carroll said.

Aaron Jones added two scores, including one with Jadeveon Clowney on the sideline with an injury to his midsection. The Seahawks did manage two sacks on Aaron Rodgers, who passed Dan Marino for eighth on the all-time list of career postseason passing yards, but failed to force a single turnover and couldn't get off the field when it needed to.

The Packers' offense, which struggled to find consistency all season, was 9 of 14 on third down and 3 for 3 in the red zone.