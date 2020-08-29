Once a unifier, will Brian Urlacher's divisive social media actions make him unwelcome at Halas Hall?

In an Instagram story on his account, Jackson included political cartoons and memes pertaining to Rittenhouse, none more compelling than a reminder that in 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot by police in Ohio when the toy gun he was carrying was mistaken as real. Yet Rittenhouse marched past police vehicles with his assault rifle slung over his shoulder, never confronted nor apprehended and making it all the way home to Antioch.

It's also fair to wonder how Urlacher's old teammates and friends feel about the way he apparently feels.

It's easy to think of Lovie Smith and Charles Tillman again, of Lance Briggs and Mike Brown, of others like Thomas Jones and Devin Hester, all who have had strong relationships with Urlacher. You wonder whether they have the conviction and patience to reach out and explain these complex issues — police brutality, racial unrest and the current activism by athletes — more deeply to Urlacher so his views can be better informed, more well-rounded and not clouded by ignorance.

A month ago, Urlacher posted an old photo of Mike Ditka to Instagram with the caption "IRON MIKE!!!" with emojis of two biceps and five American flags. That came just a few days after the former Bears coach had again lambasted athletes who kneel during the national anthem to demonstrate against police brutality and systemic racism.