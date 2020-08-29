Once a unifier, will Brian Urlacher's divisive social media actions make him unwelcome at Halas Hall?

On a steamy August Saturday two summers ago, former Chicago Bears kept funneling into Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, all smiling, all enthusiastic, all there in Canton, Ohio, to pay reverence to a man they were genuinely honored to call a teammate, a friend, a brother.
You could feel the admiration in each of their smiles, the respect in every memory they shared.
Charles Tillman, Lance Briggs and Lovie Smith.
Julius Peppers, Alex Brown and Olin Kreutz.
Roberto Garza, Mike Brown and Greg Olsen.
For them, the guest of honor that weekend was Brian Urlacher, whose bronze bust was rightfully going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of the kind of fast and ferocious linebacker he was during a remarkable 13-season career. Yet those who knew Urlacher best and came to support him spoke less about his sideline-to-sideline speed and elite playmaking instincts as they did about his unselfishness, his humility, his authentic enjoyment of the brotherhood.
"He was one of the greatest teammates you could ever have," Tillman said. "For him to have all the fame and be the face of the team, he made you feel like you were the star. Not a me, me, me guy. He was a team guy all the time."
Added Smith: "I always say he's the best superstar you'll ever be around. He treated everybody like you were his best friend. He was respectful to everybody."
So many others joined Urlacher that weekend too, many attending his party at a Canton hotel two nights before the enshrinement ceremony. Former Bears strength coach Rusty Jones. Former team trainer Tim Bream. Other former teammates like Israel Idonije and Cameron Worrell.
Even Bears owner Virginia McCaskey made a late-night pop-in with her son and current team chairman George McCaskey by her side. "Unbelievable," Urlacher said. "That meant a lot to me and my family."
The feel-good vibes were everywhere, mostly because of how good Urlacher had made so many of them feel for so long.
So how are we to reconcile all that — all that connection and respect and sincere appreciation — with the unsettling feelings Urlacher's recent social media activity has stirred up for so many?
How do we interpret what we're seeing under the blacklight that Urlacher has so openly run over his feelings on social justice and racial inequalities and the protests and looting-filled riots that have mushroomed across the country since late May?
On Thursday, Urlacher posted an Instagram story that belittled NBA players for refusing to play playoff games Wednesday and again Thursday.
The Milwaukee Bucks began that movement, declining to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic with hopes of directing more attention to last weekend's shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police and the intense demonstrations and riots that have followed.
Said Bucks guard George Hill: "Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action. So our focus today cannot be on basketball."
Urlacher's Instagram story, though, referenced a legendary "Monday Night Football" performance that Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre had in 2003, torching the Oakland Raiders a day after his father died.
Toughen up, Urlacher seemed to imply.
"Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity," the Instagram story read. "NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police."
As if those two situations were even the slightest bit similar.
Perhaps more disturbing, Urlacher's thumb had also found the heart button on an Instagram meme of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old from Antioch who has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide after he shot three people with an assault rifle during protests Tuesday night, killing two.
Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha with an expressed intent of protecting businesses and property.
The Instagram meme Urlacher liked showed Rittenhouse walking the Kenosha streets with his rifle in tow. The image was accompanied by emphatic text: "FREE KYLE RITTENHOUSE!!!! Patriot Lives Matter!!!"
Urlacher turned the Instagram heart red.
The argument, it seems, is that Rittenhouse shouldn't be punished for killing others because he was simply acting with an intent to retain order, carrying out a vision to be a civilian militia member. That reasoning, of course, goes hand-in-hand with the contention that Blake's legal transgressions — charges of third-degree sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct — and his refusal to comply with Kenosha police Sunday left him fair game for whatever officers wanted to do to him. Even if that meant firing seven bullets at him from behind and leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
It's a startling "listen or else" mentality. And it doesn't take a gigantic leap to conclude that Urlacher agrees with that line of thinking.
So how will Chicago process and respond to this reality, with one of the city's Hall of Fame sports legends unsympathetic to Blake's tragedy and seemingly out of touch with the societal problems that many pro athletes are currently attempting to shine a light on?
How will the Bears themselves react to Urlacher's divisive social media sentiments? A little less than a year ago, he was at Soldier Field waving a towel with Dick Butkus as a ceremonial emcee to get the NFL's 100th season kicked off with a spotlight game against the Packers.
Just as significant, Urlacher was one of the team's invited guest speakers over Zoom earlier this spring, relaying stories and advice to the current players.
He clearly still means a lot to the franchise for many reasons. To a generation or two, he is an indisputable legend who brought so much joy to this city and so many around him. But will his influence now diminish if he shows such a troubling disregard for the concerns of the Black community?
Would Urlacher have been so bold and cavalier in blasting NBA players and backing Rittenhouse if he was in the Bears' emotional team meeting Thursday at Halas Hall, the one that came after they canceled practice and instead devoted time to discussing race relations and police brutality in America?
Isn't that the type of locker room brotherhood and togetherness Urlacher used to live for?
It's fair also to wonder how George McCaskey, who has been instrumental in getting the Bears' social justice committee off the ground in recent years, feels about Urlacher's strong and tone-deaf stances on one of the biggest national issues.
Responding to a request for comment on Urlacher's social media activity, the Bears said in a statement "The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization."
It's fair to wonder how much respect and credibility Urlacher has lost with the current occupants of the Halas Hall locker room too.
Safety Eddie Jackson, for example, has different feelings about Rittenhouse's patriotism.
In an Instagram story on his account, Jackson included political cartoons and memes pertaining to Rittenhouse, none more compelling than a reminder that in 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot by police in Ohio when the toy gun he was carrying was mistaken as real. Yet Rittenhouse marched past police vehicles with his assault rifle slung over his shoulder, never confronted nor apprehended and making it all the way home to Antioch.
It's also fair to wonder how Urlacher's old teammates and friends feel about the way he apparently feels.
It's easy to think of Lovie Smith and Charles Tillman again, of Lance Briggs and Mike Brown, of others like Thomas Jones and Devin Hester, all who have had strong relationships with Urlacher. You wonder whether they have the conviction and patience to reach out and explain these complex issues — police brutality, racial unrest and the current activism by athletes — more deeply to Urlacher so his views can be better informed, more well-rounded and not clouded by ignorance.
A month ago, Urlacher posted an old photo of Mike Ditka to Instagram with the caption "IRON MIKE!!!" with emojis of two biceps and five American flags. That came just a few days after the former Bears coach had again lambasted athletes who kneel during the national anthem to demonstrate against police brutality and systemic racism.
"If you can't respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country," Ditka said during an interview with TMZ. "That's the way I feel. Of course, I'm old fashioned, so I'm only going to say what I feel."
Urlacher was happy to lend his social media applause.
Current Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan later tweeted his disdain for that way of thinking.
"Some of you old heads (legend/coaches etc.) are starting to really speak y'all minds and we see you all true colors. Now let me speak mines. Shut yo a$$ up. If your not part of the solution, your part of the problem. #nogames #thatsthat"
Asked a few weeks later about those sentiments, Trevathan said: "I was just speaking on how I feel. Obviously those are great legends. ... But that's stuff I take seriously and people around here take seriously. Closed mouths don't get fed."
(Most read in Sports) Michael Jordan reportedly playing a key role to bridge NBA players and owners during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake »
Trevathan's desire to speak up remained obvious. So, too, did his aggravation.
"Those people, I'm pretty sure they're still strong with how they feel," he said, "and I'm still strong on how I feel. But the world is changing, man. The world is changing. ... I believe in doing right and not letting negativity in here."
If that's the case, Urlacher may no longer be welcome at Halas Hall, no longer representative of the culture the Bears are trying to cultivate and no longer seen exclusively as a tremendous football player and terrific teammate.
It's both startling and somewhat ironic.
For more than a decade in Chicago, Urlacher established a seemingly unbreakable reputation as a unifier and an energizer, a locker room leader capable of connecting with everyone. Whether you were Black, white, Mexican or Polynesian, Urlacher welcomed you into the Bears family.
Those who spent every day around him adored him.
It's impossible to imagine he could have changed that much. Perhaps just some of his viewpoints and beliefs need to be challenged and refined. Based on the horde of loyal friends who accompanied him to the Hall of Fame ceremonies two years ago, Urlacher should have no shortage of pals willing to reach out and engage.
