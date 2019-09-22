Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of the Packers' 27-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Rodgers was not sacked in the victory while the Broncos only registered one quarterback hit.
GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers is no fan of Thursday Night Football, and he’s especially surly about it when the Green Bay Packers have to play one of those short-week games on the heels of an especially physical game the previous Sunday.
So that might be why the Packers veteran quarterback, despite being less than thrilled with the offense’s performance in Sunday’s 27-16 victory over the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field, was downright chipper about the way he was feeling after the game — and how he thinks he’ll feel physically for Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“I have to say, this is one of the cleanest games my jersey has ever looked,” said Rodgers, who was not sacked and absorbed only one hit — at the end of his 27-yard downfield completion to fullback Danny Vitale. “I took basically one shot. I hit the ground one time. So I'm ecstatic.
“I've been at this for a long time, and to go home with my body feeling this good is a credit to the offensive line — for sure. I'm feeling really good. I'm probably going to have a little Scotch and look at some Philly tape.”
With the short week, head coach Matt LaFleur and his assistant coaches were headed upstairs after the game to break down the film of Sunday’s win and get a jump-start on their game plan for the Eagles. LaFleur said he normally moves on quickly from games — win or lose — but that the process is expedited with his first short-week game as coach.
“To me, you’ve got to take each game and wipe the slate clean. It’s we’re 0-0 this week, and we’ve got to go win a football game and go 1-0. That’s always been the approach and that’s always going to be the approach,” LaFleur said. “I just know there’s more out there for us.
“It’s on to Philly now. I’m going to go up there and review the tape and try to make some of the corrections and see where we can improve. But as soon as that’s put to bed, we’ll be back in here grinding on Philly.”
Meanwhile, players were encouraged to stick around the stadium after the game to get extra treatment, including massages and other maintenance work.
“It feels amazing. It really does,” Rodgers said. “Usually these short weeks, your body is killing you until about Wednesday, and then the next day, you play. That will not be the case for me this week. So I'm feeling really good about that. I really appreciate the offensive line for the way they protected today. It'll be a nice week of preparation."
Jenkins gets his shot
Delandra and Elgton Jenkins Sr. were already planning to make the 13-hour drive from their home in Mississippi to Lambeau Field even before their son found out he was going to be making his first NFL start. But the fact that Mom and Dad were there made it that much more special for rookie second-round pick Elgton Jenkins, who figures to be the starter there the rest of the season now that veteran Lane Taylor is on injured reserve with a biceps injury.
“It went good,” Jenkins said after playing all 52 snaps and keeping Rodgers from being sacked. “I just have to get better.”
Jenkins, who was flagged for a holding penalty, rotated in for four series last week against Minnesota, so Sunday didn’t mark his NFL regular-season debut. He said the playing time against the Vikings help prevent butterflies from overwhelming him on the first offensive series.
“It made it way easier,” Jenkins said. “Being able to bust that bubble and see how the game is played, that helped me a lot. I wouldn’t say I was nervous. I was really just soaking in the moment, making sure I was ready. I was really excited to go out there that first drive.”
Almost as excited as his parents were, despite the lengthy commute.
“Sometimes they fly, sometimes they drive. I asked them if they wanted to fly, but they were ready to drive. I think driving is more comfortable for them,” Jenkins said. “They usually come to at least the home games, so I knew they were coming. (But) when I told them I was starting, they were very excited.”
Proud papa
While No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams still isn’t happy with where the Packers offense is after three games, but there was no wiping the smile off his face Sunday, even after only four receptions for 56 yards. That’s because he was on his way out of the stadium to spend time with wife Devanne and the couple’s newborn daughter.
Deija Leigh Adams arrived Friday, her dad said, which is why Adams missed Friday’s practice. He said mother and daughter are doing well.
“It’s been a lot just this past month, especially just not really knowing when (she was coming),” Adams said. “So it’s been on call pretty much. It’s been a lot. But now I’m playing for a stronger purpose than I was before, so it’s a great feeling. It’s something that you’ve just got to feel. It’s tough to talk about.”
Close call
Rodgers said his 40-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which came on a free play created when Broncos edge rusher Von Miller jumped offsides, was nearly whistled dead. He was pleased that referee Bradley Rogers let the play go, because similar plays have been stopped in the past.
“I just looked right at Tae (Adams), and he was kind of standing on the line of scrimmage. So I saw Marquez getting out there, the pocket was collapsing a little bit so I just retreated a little bit and just gave Marquez a chance with a high one and he ran under it,” Rodgers said. “That was definitely a close one (to being blown dead). I feel like most of those over the past three or four years have been stopped. … I was happy to finally get one of those. It's been a while.”
Extra points
In the wake of the Packers trading returner Trevor Davis to Oakland last week, LaFleur had recently-added cornerback Tremon Smith handle kickoffs, although he didn’t return any as all four of the Broncos’ kickoffs resulted in touchbacks. … Rookie Darius Shepherd was the punt returner, but he didn’t return any, either. He fair caught one punt, watched another go out of bounds and saw a third end up in the end zone for a touchback. … Former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow was inactive with a shoulder injury. … Offensive lineman Adam Pankey, added to the roster Saturday after Taylor went on injured reserve, was also inactive. … The Packers last started a season 3-0 in 2015, when they opened 6-0 but finished 10-6. … The 35 points the Packers have surrendered this season are their fewest through three games since 2001 (13).
