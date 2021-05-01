On NFL draft's second day, many teams pass on selecting quarterbacks

Then again, that's Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Packers traded up from 92 to 85 in the third round to draft him.

Rodgers is the son of Tee Martin, the former University of Tennessee quarterback who coaches receivers for the Baltimore Ravens.

As for Aaron Rodgers, his future is murkier in the wake of reports that he doesn't want to return to the team.

Teams continued to display their well-founded infatuation with Alabama players. Eight members of the Crimson Tide were selected in the first two rounds, the most by any school in the first two rounds of the draft.

That marked the 12th time New England's Bill Belichick has drafted a player coached in college by his friend, Nick Saban. According to ESPN, that's the most players selected by a pro-college coach combo since the common draft era began in 1967.

Alabama has had 39 first-round picks since Cincinnati took tackle Andre Smith with the sixth pick in 2009. But the most first-round picks the school had in a given draft was four.

Since 2009, the Crimson Tide has had 60 — sixty! — players selected in the first or second round.