On high alert as COVID-19 numbers rise, Packers’ focus remains sharp: ‘We’d like to keep playing’

At least nine members of the Titans, including at least three players, have received confirmed positive test results in the past four days, infections that may have spread during their game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Titans have closed their practice facility until at least Saturday, while the Vikings have closed their facility until they have further test results. Both teams’ Week 4 games — the 0-3 Vikings are slated to play at the 0-3 Houston Texans, while the 3-0 Titans are set to host the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers — are in peril.

Four players who spoke with reporters Tuesday — center Corey Linsley, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive back Chandon Sullivan and inside linebacker Ty Summers — confirmed LaFleur and the Packers staff reiterated to them the importance of remaining vigilant and avoiding unnecessary contact with the outside world.

“Just continue to be safe and continue to wash our hands. Limit our access to outside people, going to restaurants and bars. Just continue to do the same things we’ve been doing,” Sullivan replied when asked what the coaches’ message had been. “We don’t want to put anybody at risk.”