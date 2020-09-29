On high alert as area COVID-19 numbers rise, Packers players’ focus remains sharp: ‘We’d like to keep playing’

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur had set the tone on Aug. 2.

He had a feeling he had a good team, and if his Green Bay Packers were going to not just survive but thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the players — and everyone else at 1265 Lombardi Avenue — would have to be all-in with a there-is-no-I-in-team approach to the season.

“If we’re going to have football played this year, it’s going to take a lot of self-discipline and a lot of self-accountability,” the Packers second-year coach had said, two weeks before training camp practices began in earnest. “It’s not just our players, either. It starts with our staff — really, anybody that comes in contact with our players. They have got to be very mindful of what they’re doing outside of this building. So certainly we’re going to encourage our guys, and if they choose to go out in public, to mask up.

“We’re all in this sucker together, that’s for sure.”

Nearly two months later, LaFleur’s team is off to a 3-0 start entering Monday night’s matchup with the 0-3 Atlanta Falcons — as the NFL faces its first significant COVID-19 related problem of the season in the wake of the Tennessee Titans’ outbreak that came to light Tuesday.