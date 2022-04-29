Offensive lineman Logan Bruss is the second former Wisconsin player taken on Day 2 of the NFL draft

The offensive-line pipeline from the University of Wisconsin to the NFL added a new member Friday.
Logan Bruss, a four-year player and three-year starter for the Badgers, was drafted late in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.
Bruss’ versatility was one of his greatest strengths during his college career, starting at right tackle, right guard and blocking tight end for UW, though his future in the NFL is at guard. Bruss played in 41 games and made 34 starts at UW.
Bruss was expected to be a third-day pick but Los Angeles, the defending Super Bowl champs, used a compensatory pick to grab Bruss with the second-to-last pick of the third round. He joins a pair of former UW offensive linemen, Rob Havenstein and David Edwards, with the Rams.
"It's always a little bit easier evaluation when you get these Wisconsin linemen," Rams coach Sean McVay said during a news conference after the selection. "Because there's so many nuances to what they do in the run game, protections. Obviously, with the background of Rob and Dave, you know, you feel really comfortable with that, and then when you talk to those guys about him, you know, they can't say enough good things about him."
Bruss, a Kimberly native, came to UW as a three-star prospect and redshirted as a freshman. He blocked for both of Jonathan Taylor’s Doak Walker Award-winning seasons in 2018 and 2019, becoming a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior and second-team as a senior.
“It’s amazing — each week it’s a different challenge and you get tested differently, but there’s a guy (who’s) played in a number of games,” UW coach Paul Chryst said about Bruss last season. “And so I think you get to a point where you look forward to those tests, you look forward to those challenges. Him being in there and him playing at his best is really good for our offense and good for our team.”
Bruss had a solid performance at the NFL scouting combine this spring after recovering from a foot injury that held him out of the Badgers’ Las Vegas Bowl win in December.
He went one pick after Kansas City selected former UW inside linebacker Leo Chenal at No. 103 overall.
Fans walk underneath a Draft Drive ceremonial street sign on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. The corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Flamingo was temporarily renamed for the NFL Draft being held April 28-30.
GREGORY PAYAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) poses with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and a Draft Drive ceremonial street sign on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. The corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Flamingo was temporarily renamed for the NFL Draft being held April 28-30.
GREGORY PAYAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal walks to the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu poses on the red carpet before first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral poses on the red carpet with his parents Peter, right, and Liz before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Showgirls pose for photos at The Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A showgirl poses for photos at The Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Football fans walks through Caesars Palace before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Showgirls take selfies at The Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Season ticket holders of each team walk the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis walks to the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis walks to the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd poses on the red carpet during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans cheer on the strip before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wallace Watts wears a costume with the color of the Seattle Seahawks during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco 49ers fans pose for selfies with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell second from left, during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Philadelphia Eagles fan poses for a selfie with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, right, during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Viking fans wear costumes during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Atlanta Falcons fan cheers during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Top prospects gather on the stage during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Top prospects gather on the stage during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, right, listens to the national anthem with top prospects during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rapper, actor, and Las Vegas Raiders fan Ice Cube attends the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rapper Ice Cube, right, hugs Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roger Goddell on the stage during the first round of the NFL football draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
GREGORY PAYAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ice Cube on the stage during the first round of the NFL football draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
GREGORY PAYAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presents the number one pick in the NFL football draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Seahawks fans watch as Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker is shown on a TV monitor as he is picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the top pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at a Seahawks draft day party in Renton, Wash., near Seattle.
TED S. WARREN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked by the Carolina Panthers with the sixth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrates with supporters after being picked by the New York Giants with the fifth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux holds a jersey after being picked by the New York Giants with the fifth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stage after being picked by the New York Giants with the fifth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner, left, stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked by the New York Jets with the fourth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is chosen by the New York Jets with the 4th pick in the NFL football draft on Thursday, April, 28 2022 in Las Vegas.
GREGORY PAYAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roger Goodell embraces Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson after he was chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 2nd pick in the NFL football draft on Thursday, April, 28 2022 in Las Vegas.
GREGORY PAYAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu takes selfies with fans after being picked by the Carolina Panthers with the sixth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Edwonu walks to the stage after being picked by the Carolina Panthers with the sixth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Southern California wide receiver Drake London holds a team jersey after he was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the 8th pick at the 2022 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
STEVE LUCIANO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal enters the stage after being picked by the New York Giants with the seventh pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, left, and Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL, hold a team jersey after Chris Olave was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the 8th pick at the 2022 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
STEVE LUCIANO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross stands with with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Seattle Seahawks with the ninth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson walks to the stage after being chosen by the New York Jets with the 10th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis poses for selfies with fans after being chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 13th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton puts on a hat after being chosen by the Baltimore Raves with the 14th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
