Oakley face shields aim to protect NFL players from COVID-19

“Prevention from touching the face was also a consideration, and obviously the biggest consideration was how can you mitigate the exchange of droplets," he said.

Sills noted the shield was designed to deal with how the virus spreads.

“Just like any face shield or facemask for that matter, you’re thinking about the aerosolization of droplets and the spread of it via that mechanism, which is starting to be recognized as the more important mode of transmission."

Given sports' shutdown in March because of COVID-19, this will be the first season that NFL players try to get ready on the field after conducting minicamps virtually during the offseason.

“We often say physical distance and football don’t go together, pretty impossible to keep 6 feet apart on the field, so that causes you to look for other innovations which could possibly be a flag bearer, and we think this falls into that category," Sills said.

With training camps scheduled to start in a couple of weeks, there's still no timeline for the helmets with face shields to make their debut.

“We’re actively working with players even this coming week looking at prototypes, so we will love to have them rolled out by the time we start," Sills said. “Obviously we won’t be starting helmeted activities right when training camp starts, that’s a little bit of a down-the-road thing. We would love to get them on board from the get-go.”