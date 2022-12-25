‘O.G.’ Jerry Gray’s fiery tirade lights a fire under Packers defensive backs

At Lambeau Field, they call Jerry Gray the “O.G.”

It’s a term of respect and endearment that celebrates Gray as an old-school original, because of his stellar playing career (he was a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback during his nine seasons, mostly with the Los Angeles Rams) and his lengthy coaching career (he’s in his 26th NFL season and has twice been a defensive coordinator).

Because of that pedigree, the Green Bay Packers defensive backs coach/passing-game coordinator has never been a yeller. He treats his guys like men and expects them to be self-motivated enough that they don’t need him screaming at them.

At halftime of Sunday’s 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, Gray decided his players needed him to take a different tack.

Having watched his guys give up huge explosive plays to Dolphins wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (an 84-yard touchdown catch-and-run) and Tyreek Hill (a 52-yard deep ball to set up another touchdown), Gray let them have it.

According to cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Jaire Alexander, both of whom had interceptions during the Packers’ second-half defensive turnaround, Gray’s tirade was so out of character that it caught them both by surprise.

But it worked.

“That woke us up for sure. He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling at us then,” Alexander recounted. “And you see the results. He probably needed to yell at us at the beginning of the game.

“We knew who their explosive playmakers were. Coming into the game, we knew we couldn’t allow them to beat us, and then they got us on a couple of them in the first half. So (Gray) was just like, ‘Yo, you’ve got to tighten up.’ Basically, ‘We’ve got to do better, because we are better.’”

They did do better. After giving up 246 combined receiving yards to Waddle and Hill in the first half, the Packers allowed them only 66 total yards after halftime.

“Shocking. You’ve got to watch everybody’s face when ‘O.G.’ starts yelling. Everybody was like, ‘We really got in trouble. We really got in trouble,’” said Douglas, whose interception with 1 minute, 29 seconds to play clinched the win. “Because 'O.G.' talks, but it’s more like football stuff. He’s always a calm, chill person. When he’s mad, stuff’s got to change.

“(He) cursed us out ... bad.”

Nixon, others sidelined

For as big as the win was for the Packers’ playoff hopes, it came at a price: They lost returner/nickel cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin), wide receiver Christian Watson (hip), right tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder) and defensive end Dean Lowry (calf) to injuries.

Nixon, who was dealing with the groin injury during the week, returned his first kickoff 93 yards, his fourth return of 50 yards or more this season — most in the NFL. His absence also meant the defense had to use safeties Innis Gaines, Darnell Savage and Tariq Carpenter in their sub packages.

“Losing Keisean, and not only as a returner was huge, but then defensively (as well),” head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Royce Newman took over for Nijman and was flagged for holding and false-start penalties, while rookie first-round pick Devonte Wyatt played extensively with Lowry sidelined.

LaFleur also limited running back Aaron Jones’ work (eight touches) because of an ankle injury that had him on the injury report during the week.

“I know he was dealing with some stuff last week and I heard he was dealing with some stuff this week, too,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Jones. “Hopefully Christian’s (injury) is not too serious — I’m not sure what his status will be. But we had a lot of guys banged up today, and a lot of guys stepped up.”

‘Big Dog’ barks

Tight end Marcedes Lewis caught two passes for 32 yards — a 1-yard touchdown and a 31-yard sideline catch that set up an AJ Dillon touchdown run to start the third quarter.

Lewis’ touchdown came when LaFleur sent all four tight ends into the game and Lewis snuck into the end zone after feigning blocking at the line of scrimmage. The downfield ball came as a surprise to even Lewis, whose catch might’ve been overturned on replay if Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had challenged it.

“A-Rod doesn't really let it go like that in practice to me,” said Lewis, who entered the game having caught four passes for 34 yards and a touchdown on the season. “I feel like I had (Dolphins safety Eric Rowe) beat, saw the ball up there and the rest was fundamental after that. Been doing that all my life.”

Rodgers, who eluded pressure before the throw, credited No. 3 running back Patrick Taylor for his pass-protection for giving him time to get the ball off. Rodgers said his first read was rookie Romeo Doubs, but that Doubs had a two-way go route and chose inside when “outside probably would’ve been a little bit better,” leading Rodgers to heave the ball to Lewis.

“I saw ‘Big Dog’ just kind of heading down the sidelines and thought I’d lay one up or him,” Rodgers said. “And (he) made a nice play.”

