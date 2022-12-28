Numbers never lie? Amid statistically down season, Aaron Rodgers waits for when ‘it will all come together’

GREEN BAY — The numbers, Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday afternoon, are not very Aaron Rodgers-like. Not at all, actually.

All season long, the Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP has spoken of competitive greatness — “Being at your best when your best is needed,” as legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden defined it — and there’d be no time like the present for Rodgers to be just that.

“I’ve been playing, I feel like, a little bit better (of late),” Rodgers said during his usual Q&A session with reporters at his locker Wednesday as the Packers prepped for Sunday’s make-or-break matchup with the NFC North Division champion Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into it. I’ve just got to be sharp on my decision-making. I need to play really clean games. (I’ve) been close — really close. At some point, it’s all going to fall the right way.

“There’s some things that are out of your control — tipped passes, route depths, no-calls, different things. One of these days, it will all come together.”

The 7-8 Packers obviously need that day to happen — now.

Thanks to their three-game winning streak, they find themselves on the precipice of the postseason despite all that has gone awry this season. They need to beat the Vikings this week and the Detroit Lions next week — and get a little outside help — to earn the seventh and final NFC playoff spot.

Rodgers enters Sunday with a 91.3 quarterback rating — placing him 14th in the NFL and on pace for the lowest rating of his 15 years as the Packers starting quarterback.

He’s completed only 64.8% of his passes (19th in the league) for just 3,331 yards (13th). His 11 interceptions are more than he had during his back-to-back NFL MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021 combined (nine). He has yet to throw for 300 yards in a game; he’s had only three games in which his passer rating was above 100.

For comparison’s sake, during those back-to-back MVP years, Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes and averaged 4,207 yards, 42.5 touchdowns and 4.5 interceptions (116.7 rating).

“When it comes to playing, I have lot of pride in my performance. Obviously, you want to win championships, but you also want the individual accolades. You want to be playing your best,” Rodgers said. “Based on the way things have gone the last couple years winning MVP, that’s the standard.

“I know I won it four times, and (I’m) thankful for each of those seasons and the seasons I was in the mix, as well. With that comes a lot of people you’re relying on. As much as the MVP is a singular award, it does take a team around you to be playing at a high level and winning football games. That’s how you get individual accolades, that’s how you get Pro Bowl selections.

“Obviously, we all haven’t done enough to warrant, really, any of that. And I’m included in that.”

Whatever the reason for Rodgers’ statistical downturn — his young wide receivers’ on-the-job training and still-developing connection with him has been the biggest factor, along with a broken thumb and an injury to his ribs — the Packers offense as a whole has been somewhere between pedestrian and poor for much of the year as a result.

The unit entered the week tied for 18th in scoring (20.9 points per game), 16th in total offense (342.6 yards per game), 17th in passing offense (219.5 yards per game), 19th in third-down efficiency (38.7%), 24th in red-zone touchdown percentage (51%) and dead last in the 32-team league in goal-to-go touchdown percentage (50%).

Those numbers are a far, far cry from the unit that was No. 1 in scoring (31.8 points per game) and No. 5 in total offense (389.0 yards per game in 2020, and ninth in scoring (26.5 points per game) and 10th in total offense (365.6 yards per game) last season.

“I think the thing that really doesn’t get highlighted with him — and really just with quarterbacks in general — is, people don’t really understand how hard it is to play quarterback and get your offense in the right play,” said veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers’ closest friends. “Making the adjustments, whether it’s ‘can’-ing the play, on a run/pass (option), making the right ‘hot’ calls — it’s the small intricacies that don’t go into the statistics that are what separates him, that provide such a higher value that it’s hard to measure.

“Everyone likes numbers. Everyone likes tangible things. And when you can’t have those, it causes confusion because they can’t understand why he’s better than other quarterbacks or why it’s such an advantage that he’s getting those things done. It’s hard to explain everything he’s done to get us in this position this year.”

Added veteran receiver Randall Cobb, another of Rodgers’ confidantes: “We go as he goes. Anytime we line up in the huddle with him, we know we’ve got an opportunity, no matter how the game has gone — early, mid-game, or towards the end, we know having him at quarterback is a huge deal for us.”

Rodgers did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s 26-20 victory over the Dolphins. The injury happened midway through the second quarter, when safety Eric Rowe sacked Rodgers and 315-pound defensive end Christian Wilkins fell on top of him.

Rodgers said the injury didn’t affect him the rest of the game but that his knee began swelling up on the plane ride home. He said he would practice on Thursday and Friday and that it would be “business as usual” moving forward.

Asked if this has been the most banged up he’s been at the end of a season — not counting the 2013 and 2017 seasons when he missed extended time with fractured collarbones — Rodgers called the 2020 season, when he was never listed on the injury report, an “outlier” and downplayed the impact of his injuries this season.

“Usually, this is how it goes,” he said. “You’re dealing with something throughout the year whether it’s a major or minor.”

Rodgers also emphasized this season has been meaningful beyond wins, losses and numbers — “There’s a lot of really special things that happen outside of the X’s and O’s and the stats during the season,” he said — but acknowledged that in the end what he and the offense can do in these final two games will have the biggest say in whether the Packers reach the postseason for the fourth straight year and 12th time in his 15 years as the starter.

“A lot of it's been on the offense at times,” Rodgers said of the team’s season-long up-and-down play. “Our inconsistency has put our defense into tough spots, and the way we've turned the football over and been bad in situational football hasn't been winning football.

“But the last, I'd say, five or six weeks, offensively we’ve been a lot better.”