Now what? In wake of Davante Adams trade, Packers must fill gigantic hole at wide receiver

GREEN BAY — The 2022 Green Bay Packers are not a better football team without Davante Adams on the roster. General manager Brian Gutekunst wouldn’t even argue otherwise. Nor would head coach Matt LaFleur or quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

And that is their reality in the wake of Thursday night’s blockbuster trade that sent Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for first- and second-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

Don’t be fooled by the Packers’ 7-0 record in the seven games Adams missed over the past three seasons — 4-0 while he was out with a toe injury in 2019, 2-0 while he was sidelined with a hamstring injury in 2020, and 1-0 last year when Adams was out after testing positive for COVID-19. As crazy as that statistic is, it doesn’t mean everything will be hunky-dory without No. 17 in the Packers’ lineup anymore.

Especially not with the current depth chart at wide receiver and tight end.

The Adams trade comes at a time when the Packers aren’t exactly stacked at the pass-catching positions. At the time of the trade, the Packers had only three wide receivers on the roster who have ever caught a pass in a Green Bay uniform: Veteran Randall Cobb, who earlier this week accepted a $5 million pay cut to stay in Green Bay for another year after catching 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns in his return to Titletown last season; Amari Rodgers, whose contributions last season as a rookie third-round draft pick were minimal (four receptions, 45 yards); and Juwann Winfree, a former undrafted free agent who spent most of the season on the practice squad but did catch eight passes for 58 yards.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team’s best downfield threat, is an unrestricted free agent who was expected to depart before Adams was traded. Equanimeous St. Brown departed for the Chicago Bears as an unrestricted free agent on Thursday evening. No. 2 wide receiver Allen Lazard is a restricted free agent, and Malik Taylor is an exclusive rights free agent. Both Lazard and Taylor received qualifying offers but are not yet re-signed.

Valdes-Scantling might be back in play with the $20 million in cap room created by Adams’ departure, but he has garnered outside interest and certainly isn’t in Adams’ class.

The Packers are also unsettled at tight end, where starter Robert Tonyan is an unrestricted free agent and is coming back from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered Oct. 28, leaving third-year man Josiah Deguara and 37-year-old Marcedes Lewis atop the depth chart.

With Adams’ franchise-tag cost of $20.1 million off their books, the Packers can pursue other veteran wide receivers on the market, although no one available is in Adams’ class. With the extra two draft picks they’re getting from the Raiders, they could pick one — or two — in the draft. And they could seek out a trade to fill the spot they created by dealing their star to Las Vegas.

Here’s a look at their options in each of those categories:

The draft

With the Raiders’ picks, the Packers now hold four selections in the top 60: Two in the first round (Nos. 22 and 28 overall) and two in the second (Nos. 53 and No. 59 overall). Incredibly, the team hasn’t selected a wide receiver in the first round since then-head coach/general manager Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker with the 20th overall selection in 2002.

After that, GM Ted Thompson had a remarkable run of success finding receiver talent in the second and third rounds, from Greg Jennings (a 2006 second-round pick) and James Jones (a 2007 third-round pick) near the end of Brett Favre’s career to plying Rodgers with receiver weaponry like 2008 second-round pick Jordy Nelson, 2011 second-round pick Cobb and Adams, a 2014 second-round pick.

Among the wideouts with first-round grades early in the draft process are Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Alabama’s Jameson Williams and USC’s Drake London.

Free agency

The drawback here is that most of the proven commodities at the position have already found new homes. Free agency didn’t officially start until Wednesday afternoon, but because of the two-day negotiating window that came before that, there’s been plenty of movement at the position.

Ex-Bears wideout Allen Robinson, whom the Packers courted in free agency in 2018, joined the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, and other receivers like Christian Kirk (who left Arizona for Jacksonville), D.J. Chark (who left Jacksonville for Detroit), Michael Gallup (who re-signed with Dallas) and Cedrick Wilson (who left Dallas to go to Miami) are no longer available.

The Buffalo Bills released Cole Beasley on Thursday, and the Tennessee Titans cut Julio Jones. But Beasley doesn’t appear to be a good fit, and Jones, despite having been in Atlanta when LaFleur was an assistant coach under Dan Quinn, appears to be at the end of the line. Ex-Browns receiver Jarvis Landry might be the best veteran option still available.

Trade

Who might be on the same trading block as Adams wound up on? It’s hard to say. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns earlier this month, but again, even though the offseason has barely gotten underway, teams may be settling into their roster plans and reluctant to swing any trades until the draft gets closer.

One intriguing possibility would be if the Seattle Seahawks, suddenly in rebuilding mode after trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, would be open to dealing Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf.

The 24-year-old Metcalf is in the final year of his rookie deal and is in line for a long-term deal after averaging 72 receptions for 1,057 yards and 10 touchdowns over his first three seasons. The 29-year-old Lockett, meanwhile, has averaged 85 receptions for 1,095 yards and nine touchdowns the last three years.