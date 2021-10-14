Now question for NFL is whether Jon Gruden reflects broader culture?

"It's easy to point to Gruden and go, 'Oh, isn't he terrible?' and 'Look at the terrible things he did.' But that doesn't look at that larger culture, where people were participating with him. People were allowing these emails to exist. It really is about the whole culture and that sense, that I'm sure people have cultivated, to feel like, 'I can say these things and they will be, at best, appreciated and reciprocated or, at worst, people may not appreciate them but nothing's going to happen.' And that is about privilege and entitlement," Goodman said. "There is the assumption that 'I can say these things to another white man who is going to think they're OK.'"

Some, such as Seahawks six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner or Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins, found the whole episode more reflective of the country than the NFL.

"I hate to say it like this, but that's just the world we live in. That's America," said Dawkins, whose first two seasons in Philadelphia coincided with Gruden's last two as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. "I believe if (the emails were known about) in 2011, then maybe the backlash is not as severe as it is now. I think where we are in the climate that we're in, the things that we've gone through in the last, maybe, three years with social injustice and all those things, a lot of people are waking up to some of the things that have been normal for too long."