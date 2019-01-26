GREEN BAY — As new Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s search for a special-teams coordinator continues, whoever he finds will have his work cut out for him.

Not only did the Packers struggle on special teams this season, but during ex-coach Mike McCarthy’s nearly 13-year tenure, the Packers’ special teams were never very good.

Now, it’ll be up to whoever LaFleur hires to do what Mike Stock, Shawn Slocum and Ron Zook could never do: Make special teams a strength.

Much of the talk about LaFleur, a former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, has focused on how he will get the offense back up and running after a down year on that side of the ball. He also said during his introductory news conference on Jan. 9 that he will call the offensive plays, which led to a question about his philosophy on defense and special teams.

“I want a defense that is ball-hawking, that is going to create turnovers, that plays fast and physical, and really eliminates explosive plays. I think on special teams, it’s very similar,” LaFleur replied, before moving on from Zook in one of his first staff decisions. “I want to be sound. I want to attack matchups on special teams. And we always talk about ‘penalty-free aggression.’ We want to make sure that we are playing aggressive, but we’ve got to be smart. We don’t want to put ourselves in negative situations.”

For too long, that’s exactly what the Packers’ special teams have done.

In longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special-teams rankings, in which teams are ranked in 22 special-teams categories, the Packers finished dead last in the 32-team NFL. Not only that, but they committed more special-teams turnovers (five) than any team in the league and committed the second-most special-teams penalties (26) in the league.

Alas, that wasn’t the first time the Packers’ special teams let them down.

Long-standing problem

In Gosselin’s rankings, which are so comprehensive that they were among the reasons why he was honored with the 2004 Dick McCann Award inducted into the writers’ wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Packers also finished last in the league in 2006 (under Stock in McCarthy’s first season) and 2014 (under Slocum).

The Packers also had near-the-bottom finishes in 2008 (26th), 2009 (31st) and 2016 (29th) under McCarthy. By comparison, under special-teams coordinator John Bonamego, former head coach Mike Sherman’s units finished eighth in the NFL in 2003, ninth in 2004 and 32nd in 2005. Bonamego was hired last week as the Detroit Lions’ special-teams coordinator after four years as the head coach at Central Michigan.

McCarthy nudged Stock, who worked with him in Kansas City where they were both assistants under Marty Schottenheimer, into retirement after the 2008 season. McCarthy fired Slocum after the 2014 season and the Packers’ NFC Championship Game meltdown in Seattle, where special teams gave up a momentum-changing touchdown on a fake field goal and tight end Brandon Bostick disobeyed an order and tried to recover an onside kick in the closing minutes. Bostick mishandled the ball and the Seahawks recovered, a gaffe that eventually led to Seattle’s overtime victory.

Interestingly, when the 2010 Packers won Super Bowl XLV, their No. 29 ranking tied them with the 2009 New Orleans Saints for the lowest special-teams ranking ever for a Super Bowl champion.

In fairness to McCarthy, perennially having one of the league’s youngest rosters — a byproduct of longtime general manager Ted Thompson’s draft-and-develop approach to roster-building — certainly didn’t help the special teams, which rely on backups to fill out the blocking and coverage units. Injuries, a frequent issue as well during McCarthy’s tenure, certainly didn’t help.

This season, Zook never had a consistent option as a punt and kickoff returner, thanks to Trevor Davis’ perpetual hamstring problems. A year earlier, Davis had been the only returner in the NFL to rank in the top 10 in both punt and kickoff return average. Davis was also a top gunner on the punt coverage unit, which lost stalwart Jeff Janis when the team opted not to re-sign him as a free agent.

“It is what it is. I don’t ever dwell on what you have or what you don’t have or who you’re playing against,” Zook said late in the season. “That’s part of the National Football League. Every week is a challenge. Usually every week somebody can, if you're not doing your job, they can take it the distance on you.”

Limited candidates?

With eight head-coaching changes league-wide, the musical chairs for special-teams coordinators has been going on for weeks. Two head-coaching jobs technically remain open, but only because the Cincinnati Bengals can’t hire Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and the Miami Dolphins can’t hire New England Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores until after Super Bowl LIII.

The Packers brought in Dolphins special-teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who was up for Miami’s head-coaching position but lost out to Flores, for an interview but he left town without a deal.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, LaFleur has also interviewed Mike Mallory, who was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ special-teams coordinator from 2013 through ’16 before being demoted and spending the past two seasons as an assistant to Joe DeCamillis; and New York Giants assistant special-teams coach Tom Quinn, who was the coordinator from 2007 through ’17 but was fired after last season by new head coach Pat Shurmur. Shurmur brought Quinn back this season when his replacement, Thomas McGaughey, began cancer treatment.

The status of Maurice Drayton, who served as Zook’s assistant this season, is unclear. Jason Simmons, who was Zook’s assistant from 2015 through ’17, is expected to return next season in his current role as secondary coach but could be a candidate if LaFleur can’t find someone he likes.

“I think it's going to be a feel thing,” LaFleur said of the hiring process. “We need to hire good people (and) we want great communicators and teachers. And they better be experts in the field. Those are the three things that I'm going to try to get a feel for with each candidate.”