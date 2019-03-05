GREEN BAY — Joe Thomas might be the next John Madden someday, but he won’t be the next color analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” right now.

Despite drawing positive reviews last year when he auditioned for the job, the former University of Wisconsin star and 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle said during his regular appearance on ESPN Wisconsin Tuesday morning that he won’t be pursuing the job now that Jason Witten has left the broadcast booth to go back to his previous gig — playing tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.

Oh, and the seven-time first-team All-Pro won’t be going back to the Cleveland Browns and resuming his playing career like Witten, either — not after dropping more than 50 pounds from his 315-pound playing weight.

“I can assure you I do not have any gas left in my NFL player tank. And I’m not sure I’m interested in the color analyst side of things yet,” Thomas said. “I’m actually really enjoying the radio gig, and some of the pregame and studio-type analyst stuff that I’m doing (on television). So, I won’t be going back to football — I can guarantee you that — and I’m pretty happy with the (media) things I’m doing right now.

“I’m not sure I really want to step into the booth — especially after watching what Jason Witten had to endure this season.”

It’s been almost a year since Thomas, 34, retired after 11 NFL seasons, having suffered a torn left triceps after playing 10,363 consecutive snaps to start his career, which began as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

Since then, Thomas has done studio work for the NFL Network, started a popular podcast with former Browns teammate Andrew Hawkins called “The ThomaHawk Show,” and appears regularly on the radio on ESPN Madison, ESPN Milwaukee and ESPN Cleveland.

He auditioned to call the “Monday Night Football” and “Thursday Night Football” games last offseason but didn’t get either job. After his ESPN audition, play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore raved about Thomas’ potential, telling The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch that Thomas had a Madden-esque quality to him. Madden, who coached the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl title, remains arguably the most popular NFL analyst in history, having called games for CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC before retiring from broadcasting in 2009.

“He was very funny and authentic,” Tessitore told Deitsch last year. “There were a few times I told (ESPN vice president and lead MNF producer) Jay Rothman that there is a bit of Madden there. You can unearth this, and somebody will.”

Despite that high praise, Thomas said he isn’t interested in the job, even though it unexpectedly came open last week after Witten announced his decision to return to playing. ESPN has yet to say what its plans are for replacing Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowl pick at tight end with the Cowboys.

“I mean, those are obviously some really flattering words, because I grew up with Madden and (Pat) Summerall, and I loved watching them,” said Thomas, who grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield. “It didn’t matter what game they were doing — you tuned in. because Madden had that everyman persona about him, where he was really able to get his point across, make it fun, make it seem like you’re sitting at the bar with somebody, and I think that’s what they’re kind of looking for.

“Maybe down the line I think I would like to call a game, but right now, I recognize where my talents are and how much work and growth I would have to have in order to be able to step into that booth.”

Thomas, who with wife Annie has four children, said the time commitment required by “Monday Night Football” also doesn’t suit him. Witten endured harsh criticism throughout the 2018 season for his on-air performance, and Thomas acknowledged he’d likely draw some negative reviews as well.

“I was talking to some people at ESPN that know Jason pretty well, and I think he was ready for the time commitment, but I don’t think you’re really ready until you step into that mode and you’re gone 20 straight weeks away from your family, when you’re quote-unquote ‘retired’ for your first year out of NFL football,” Thomas said. “When you do that Monday Night gig, you get into town on Friday, you’re there until Tuesday, you’re home for basically Wednesday and Thursday, but those days you’re starting to prep and you’re watching film for the next week, so really, I can imagine he got burned out really quickly — especially when you’re so widely panned and criticized the way he was.

“I think it would have been different for him with that time commitment had he stepped into that booth and been received the way (ex-Cowboys quarterback) Tony Romo has, where everyone loves him (on CBS). He could easily have felt and justified that the work was worth it. But in his case, getting that criticism every single week, I’m sure he was thinking, ‘Man, it was a lot easier playing football for the Dallas Cowboys. I can go out and be the hero every Sunday, and it was a lot easier.’”

Last week, Thomas appeared on the NFL Network during the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis and did on-field analysis of the offensive line drills. His takes drew positive reviews, including from Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Thomas will be back on NFL Network next week, working in studio in the Los Angeles area as free agency opens.

“I’ve had a ton of really good coaches who’ve helped me along the way, which I think benefited me because they said the same thing in a lot of different ways, and I was able to take away from that the best way to explain it to the person who’s maybe not an offensive lineman, to help them understand the details of the position,” Thomas said.

“So (the combine) was fun for me. It was like being a teacher in a classroom and right now, that’s the type of stuff that I love. It’s really natural for me. It’s basically what I was doing the last half of my NFL career, kind of taking on a mentor/coaching role with all the young players on the team, and it was a lot of fun. There was hardly any prep involved — I just got to watch linemen, and I just got to love it.”