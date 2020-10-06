No top receivers, no problem: Packers cruise to 30-16 win over Falcons, improve to 4-0

Incredibly, four games into the season, the Packers still have not committed a turnover.

“That’s the biggest thing, and I think the beauty in that is there haven’t been opportunities (for opposing defenses to force turnovers),” said Rodgers, who was especially proud of Tonyan, who finished the night having caught six passes for 98 yards — both career highs — to go with his three touchdowns. “I think Matt’s been really aggressive, and when plays have been there to make, I feel like I’ve been getting through my progressions throwing the ball on time and accurately. And then guys are making plays.

“The beauty in this offense and Matt and (offensive coordinator) Nathaniel (Hackett) and the guys putting the plan together. … There were some different things we had to do without ‘17’ that I’m really proud of how the guys picked up stuff and made plays when they had opportunities.

“We’ve had to win with offense a couple games, but the defense played well tonight, and we still owe them for four or five games from last year. So we’re still trying to pay them back.”