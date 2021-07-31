No offseason, no problems? So far in camp, Aaron Rodgers ‘just in total command out there’

Now, four practices do not a successful training camp make, whether you’re a rookie receiver like one Rodgers or a gray-in-the-beard quarterback like the other one. But during his first 16 NFL seasons, dating back to his rookie year of 2005, Rodgers had never missed an offseason, so how sharp he’d be once his problems with the front office were resolved enough for him to return was a valid question.

So much for that being an issue.

“Just in total command out there, the same thing we’ve seen the last two years,” LaFleur said. “I mean, shoot. Aaron, his accuracy — and you see it show up in practice — it’s just the little things that you sometimes take for granted. The little run alerts, and just how perfect the ball-placement is to allow these guys to get the max yardage on whatever it is. He is so accurate, and he’s got great anticipation.

“We coach all those (quarterbacks) the same way in terms of the timing and decision-making, and then it’s on them to make the accurate throw. But he can fit it in some tight spots and he’s been doing it at a high level for a long time.”