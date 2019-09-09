Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN DANE COUNTY... AT 1121 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER MOUNT HOREB, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. WINDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MADISON, FITCHBURG, MIDDLETON, VERONA, OREGON, MOUNT HOREB, SHOREWOOD HILLS, MAPLE BLUFF, CAMP RANDALL STADIUM, PAOLI, PINE BLUFF, MOUNT VERNON, HENRY VILAS ZOO AND UW-MADISON. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.