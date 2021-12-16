No longer overshadowed (at least publicly) by his ‘brother,’ Preston Smith leads the way for Packers defense

Of course, those words are carrying more weight now because of how well he’s playing. After joining the Packers on a four-year, $56 million free agent deal in 2019, Smith delivered immediately, registering 12 sacks and 55 QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Last year, though, his numbers cratered (four sacks, 26 pressures) and he took a $4 million pay cut to stay.

The structure of his deal allowed for him to recoup most of that money through sack-based incentives, the first of which he hit with his sixth sack of the year ($500,000). He’ll earn back another $750,000 with his eighth sack, another $750,000 with his 10th sack, another $1.2 million with his 12th sack, and — should he somehow record seven sacks in the final four games to finish with 14 sacks on the season — he’d earn another $1.2 million on top of all that.

But for as much as Smith admittedly would like to earn back as much cash as possible, there is something else he’s earning with his teammates: Respect, which is priceless to him.

“It means a lot,” Smith said. “It means a lot to the guys on the team. I guess I’m a guy they look up to, and a guy they look to for speeches and good pep talk and some great words of encouragement. So, I’ve been embracing my role since I’ve been here.

“I just try to make sure that I go out there and I’m putting the right stuff on tape and I’m leading by great example and leading by more than just talking. Because you’ve got some people who can say some great words, but they don’t lead by great example. So, I just try to make sure I do both and I go out there and put my words to action and go out there and play like I’m talking.”