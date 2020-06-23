No longer a bargain: Cowboys' Dak Prescott signs $31.4M franchise tag

If there is no deal by July 15, then Prescott will have to play the season on the franchise tag, which is still a considerable raise.

Prescott took home just over $2 million in 2019 after earning $630,000 in 2018, $540,000 in 2017 and $450,000 during his rookie season. He has started every of his career and has made two Pro Bowl appearances since being drafted by the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in 2016.

Should the two sides agree on a long-term deal before July 15, it's likely that Prescott would become the highest-paid player in NFL history. However, just because Prescott has now signed the tag doesn't mean that the two sides are any closer on an extended contract.

The Cowboys' last offer came in late March and, according to a source, it was a five-year deal for more than $34 million annually. But it did not reach $35 million, which would match the salary of the league's highest-paid player, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

It did, however, edge Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's $34 million annual deal for the second-highest paid player in the NFL.

The source also indicated that the guaranteed money in the Cowboys' last offer matched Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff's NFL record of $110 million guaranteed.