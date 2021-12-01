No. 2 Packers edge closer to No. 1 Cardinals in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — The status quo reigns at the top of the AP Pro32 poll.
The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retained the top three spots in the latest poll.
The Cardinals, who were on a bye last week, received eight of the 12 first-place votes for 378 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
The Cardinals return to action on Sunday, when they take on the Bears in Chicago.
"The Cardinals are survivalists. They played their last three games without their two best players, QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins, and managed to win two of them to maintain the best record in the NFL at 9-2," said Rick Gosselin of Talk of Fame Network.
Arizona expects both Murray and Hopkins to play Sunday.
The Packers, who earned the remaining four first-place votes for 368 points, are coming off an impressive 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay has a bye this week.
"Aaron Rodgers walked off to chants of 'MVP! MVP!' at Lambeau Field after vanquishing the Rams, and the venerable quarterback welcomed the sentiment," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.
"There's no debate he's in the mix to become the first repeat winner since Peyton Manning in 2009."
The defending champion Buccaneers rallied for a 38-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The New England Patriots, who have won six in a row and lead the AFC East, continued their surge in the poll as they moved up two spots to No. 4. The Patriots will conclude Week 13 with a Monday night game at the division rival Buffalo Bills. The Bills also moved up in the poll, gaining three spots to No. 7 after they routed the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.
Another team coming off a bye, the Kansas City Chiefs, slipped a spot to No. 5.
The Baltimore Ravens, after holding off the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night, moved up one place to No. 6.
The reeling Tennessee Titans, who have lost two in a row, will enter their bye week at No. 8 after dropping three places following their loss at New England.
The Cincinnati Bengals moved up four spots to No. 9 after topping the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And the No. 10 Dallas Cowboys, coming off an overtime loss to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving, will open Week 13 as they head to New Orleans to take on the Saints.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 29, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (8)
9
2
0
378
1
2. Green Bay Packers (4)
9
3
0
368
2
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8
3
0
358
3
4. New England Patriots
8
4
0
344
6
5. Kansas City Chiefs
7
4
0
336
4
6. Baltimore Ravens
8
3
0
334
7
7. Buffalo Bills
7
4
0
310
10
8. Tennessee Titans
8
4
0
291
5
9. Cincinnati Bengals
7
4
0
289
13
10. Dallas Cowboys
7
4
0
278
8
11. Los Angeles Rams
7
4
0
270
9
12. San Francisco 49ers
6
5
0
242
16
13. Indianapolis Colts
6
6
0
239
11
14. Los Angeles Chargers
6
5
0
218
11
15. Las Vegas Raiders
6
5
0
211
20
16. Denver Broncos
6
5
0
203
22
17. Cleveland Browns
6
6
0
189
14
18. Minnesota Vikings
5
6
0
177
15
19. Washington Football Team
5
6
0
155
23
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
5
5
1
154
17
21. Miami Dolphins
5
7
0
153
24
22. Philadelphia Eagles
5
7
0
134
18
23. New Orleans Saints
5
6
0
125
19
24. Atlanta Falcons
5
6
0
117
25
25. Carolina Panthers
5
7
0
102
21
26. New York Giants
4
7
0
88
28
27. Chicago Bears
4
7
0
81
27
28. Seattle Seahawks
3
8
0
67
26
29. New York Jets
3
8
0
50
31
30. Houston Texans
2
9
0
34
29
31. Jacksonville Jaguars
2
9
0
27
30
32. Detroit Lions
0
10
1
14
32
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
