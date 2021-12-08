No. 1 Cardinals extend lead over No. 2 Packers in AP Pro32 poll

The Rams, who routed the Jaguars to end a three-game losing streak, gained a spot to round out the top 10 in the poll.

The Packers, who are coming off a bye, earned the remaining first-place vote and also have a prime-time game in Week 14 as they host the rival Bears on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers handled the Falcons in Atlanta and now get ready to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills dropped two spots to No. 9 after losing 14-10 at home in blustery conditions to the Patriots.

"(Bills QB) Josh Allen simply didn't deliver when he needed to do it at the end," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

The Patriots' win, in which rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed only two of three passes for 19 yards for the entire game, gave them control of the AFC East as they head into their bye week.

"Bill Belichick is in first place in the AFC East with a rookie quarterback coming off a road win in Buffalo thanks to a brilliant strategy in wind-swept conditions," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "There's your Coach of the Year."

The Chiefs have won five in a row after shutting down the Broncos on Sunday night and will look to stay hot as they host the reeling Raiders on Sunday.