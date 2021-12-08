No. 1 Cardinals extend lead over No. 2 Packers in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — Sometimes, it's lonely at the top.
Except for the latest AP Pro32 poll.
The top five teams are all quite familiar with each other as they remain unchanged from last week.
The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs all kept their places high up in the rankings.
The Cardinals earned 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
The Cardinals will close out Week 14 when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
"Kyler Murray is back after a three-week absence and the Cardinals again look like an offensive juggernaut in becoming the first 10-win team of the season," said Rick Gosselin of Talk of Fame Network.
"Murray didn't look rusty at all in Chicago, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more, in Arizona's romp over the Bears. That returned Murray to the NFL MVP discussion."
The Rams, who routed the Jaguars to end a three-game losing streak, gained a spot to round out the top 10 in the poll.
The Packers, who are coming off a bye, earned the remaining first-place vote and also have a prime-time game in Week 14 as they host the rival Bears on Sunday night.
The Buccaneers handled the Falcons in Atlanta and now get ready to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills dropped two spots to No. 9 after losing 14-10 at home in blustery conditions to the Patriots.
"(Bills QB) Josh Allen simply didn't deliver when he needed to do it at the end," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.
The Patriots' win, in which rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed only two of three passes for 19 yards for the entire game, gave them control of the AFC East as they head into their bye week.
"Bill Belichick is in first place in the AFC East with a rookie quarterback coming off a road win in Buffalo thanks to a brilliant strategy in wind-swept conditions," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "There's your Coach of the Year."
The Chiefs have won five in a row after shutting down the Broncos on Sunday night and will look to stay hot as they host the reeling Raiders on Sunday.
The Baltimore Ravens remained at No. 6, despite losing 20-19 to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on a failed 2-point attempt in the final seconds. The Ravens will try to rebound on Sunday as they head to Cleveland to face the Browns for the second time in three weeks.
The Ravens were joined at No. 6 by the Tennessee Titans, who moved up two spots even though they are coming off their bye.
The Dallas Cowboys climbed two spots to No. 8 after topping New Orleans and now enter a closing stretch in which they face four NFC East opponents in their final five games to decide the division.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (11)
10
2
0
382
1
2. Green Bay Packers (1)
9
3
0
361
2
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9
3
0
358
3
4. New England Patriots
9
4
0
355
4
5. Kansas City Chiefs
8
4
0
341
5
6. Baltimore Ravens
8
4
0
304
6
6. Tennessee Titans
8
4
0
304
8
8. Dallas Cowboys
8
4
0
296
10
9. Buffalo Bills
7
5
0
295
7
10. Los Angeles Rams
8
4
0
293
11
11. Indianapolis Colts
7
6
0
256
13
12. Los Angeles Chargers
7
5
0
252
14
13. Cincinnati Bengals
7
5
0
246
9
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
6
5
1
214
20
15. San Francisco 49ers
6
6
0
202
12
16. Washington Football Team
6
6
0
198
19
17. Cleveland Browns
6
6
0
178
17
18. Las Vegas Raiders
6
6
0
177
15
19. Miami Dolphins
6
7
0
175
21
20. Denver Broncos
6
6
0
169
16
21. Philadelphia Eagles
6
7
0
161
22
22. Minnesota Vikings
5
7
0
143
18
23. New Orleans Saints
5
7
0
109
23
24. Atlanta Falcons
5
7
0
106
24
25. Seattle Seahawks
4
8
0
104
28
26. Carolina Panthers
5
7
0
91
25
27. New York Giants
4
8
0
72
26
27. Chicago Bears
4
8
0
72
27
29. New York Jets
3
9
0
44
29
30. Detroit Lions
1
10
1
31
32
31. Jacksonville Jaguars
2
10
0
30
31
32. Houston Texans
2
10
0
17
30
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
