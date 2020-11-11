NFL will reward teams with draft picks for developing minority coaches/GMs; players must OK plan

NFL owners have approved a proposal that will reward organizations for developing minority coaches and front office executives who become head coaches, general managers or team presidents for other clubs.
Also, the league's owners unanimously approved a contingency plan to expand the playoff field to 16 teams if meaningful games are canceled due to COVID-19.
The voting was held Tuesday during a virtual meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and league executives.
Teams that lose a minority coach or an executive to a head coach position or primary football executive role with another club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years. If a team loses a minority coach and an executive to both head coach and general manager/president roles, that club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for three consecutive years.
The resolution must be approved by the NFL Players Association.
"We have taken many steps in this area, particularly over the last year, but we all recognize that we must do more to support development opportunities for minority coaches and all personnel," Goodell said.
"This is an important initiative for the NFL and we have often said we don't know if there's one specific step that's going to make the difference. ... So our effort here is to continue to look at everything we're doing to try to improve our policies, our procedures, to encourage and to get the results we want, which is more diversity and inclusion within our ranks."
The postseason, which was already expanded from 12 to 14 teams before the coronavirus pandemic, will be adjusted if the league can't complete its full slate of games within the original 17-week schedule or with an additional 18th week. The 16-team playoff system would be incorporated only if potential playoff teams miss games.
Goodell said the league will not re-seed so the four division winners will host first-round games. That means the NFC East champion will get a home game. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the division at 3-4-1.
"Our objective is for all teams to safely and responsibly complete the regular season within our 17-week schedule and have a full postseason, culminating with the Super Bowl, with fans in the stands on February 7 in Tampa," Goodell said.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!