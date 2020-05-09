NFL schedule provides sense of normalcy, even if plans unlikely to hold up amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this offseason in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual offseason program, and the 2020 NFL draft.”

Naturally, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there must be heavy concerns mixed with the hope and optimism.

As baseball is experiencing now, nobody can be sure when its season will begin. The NHL has no idea if the Stanley Cup will be paraded around a rink. Three of golf’s four majors have been delayed and the British Open canceled.

Even the Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year.

So yes, while a fun endeavor to see who is playing whom and when, the release of the NFL schedule could wind up a futile exercise.

“I just think for us it doesn’t make sense to play any games unless it is completely, 100 percent safe for us to go out there,” Broncos safety Kareem Jackson said.

“If there is any threat to us being able to contract COVID of any way and spread it to our families or anybody else that we’re around, it just doesn’t make sense. I think I heard them saying something about us playing with no fans and all that. That will be like practice. In my opinion that would (stink).”