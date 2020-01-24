NFL says number of concussions increased slightly in 2019

NEW YORK — The NFL said on Thursday that the number of concussions players suffered increased slightly this season over 2018.

The league said there were 224 reported concussions, 10 more than in 2018. But those totals are way down from the 281 in 2017.

"We want to see head contact reduced," said Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer.

The total includes concussions from practices and games in both the preseason and regular season. The league said that it did 485 concussion evaluations in preseason and regular-season games this season.

The league said about one-third of concussion evaluations in the regular season "have some element of self-report."

A prominent recent example was Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who reported a concussion after Seattle's Jadeveon Clowney hit him helmet-to-helmet from behind in the first quarter of a 17-9 loss in an NFC wild-card game. After that game, Sills called Wentz "heroic" for reporting his concussion.