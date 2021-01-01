NFL races go down to the wire in AFC South and NFC East

As the calendar turns to 2021, the NFL is experiencing pretty much what it covets. Try two division races, and five wild-card berths out of six still undecided.

Not to go unnoticed, naturally, is that the league is about to finish an entire schedule on time, with a few postponements but not nearly the disruptions plaguing the other major sports organizations in 2020.

The focus in Week 17 will range from coast to coast. Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, Tennessee and Indianapolis are chasing postseason qualification in the AFC, while the Cardinals, Rams, Bears, Giants, Cowboys and Washington seek NFC spots.

AFC SOUTH

Both contenders for this division face NFL tailenders. The Titans have everything in their control, while the Colts need assistance.

Tennessee (10-5) at Houston (4-11)

"It doesn't get any more clear than it is for us right now," Titans quarterback Ryan Tanneill says. "We win this game, find a way to win, win the division. That's one of the things we set out to do this year. It's pretty clear what we need to do. We just have to go out and make it happen."