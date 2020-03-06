NFL players' union sends labor proposal to members for vote

NFLPA vice president Sam Acho has been one of the most active supporters. He made the media rounds Thursday, telling SiriusXM radio that he has heard from some players who "are OK playing 17 games for the pay increase."

The owners need labor peace to maximize their leverage in the next round of billion-dollar television contracts, but Acho cautioned against players assuming that reopening negotiations would necessarily lead to a better deal for the union.

"Then you have to consider the potential of there being a smaller pie that you're getting a percentage of," Acho said. "That's where my mind's at."

Among the notable changes in the proposed new CBA:

- The player share of league revenue, currently at 47%, would rise to at least 48% starting in 2021.

- Padded practices in training camp would be reduced from a total of 28 to 16, with a a five-day acclimation period preceding summer practices. There would be more mandatory days off during camp and a limit on joint practices with other clubs.

- The 17th regular season game would trigger an elimination of the fourth preseason game.