NFL, players move closer to new CBA, but deal not done yet

Winston responded to Wilson on Twitter: "No one is rushing into anything. We have spent the last 300 days listening to our guys and negotiating this deal."

The owners have so far indicated disinterest in reopening negotiations. The current CBA expires after the 2020 season, but getting a deal done so far ahead of time would give the league better leverage with the various television networks and media platforms in negotiating deals for a new round of broadcast rights.

"The league is doing so well financially that both sides recognize the cost of a work stoppage," said Gabe Feldman, professor of sports law at Tulane University in New Orleans. "In years past, where either the owners or the players were fighting for fundamental changes in league structure, it was worth it to battle to the bitter end and potentially have a work stoppage. But now where the pie is so large and they have an opportunity to grow it even larger, the stakes are a bit different."

When talks stalled during the previous iteration of CBA discussions, the league wound up initiating a lockout at the start of the 2011 league year. Players disbanded the union in order to sue the NFL in federal court, before the two sides ultimately came together that summer and struck the deal for the current CBA without any games lost and just a slight delay for the opening of training camps.