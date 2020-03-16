NFL players approve new 10-year labor deal that includes 17-game season

Extending the season was a nonissue with the players in 2011, when the current 10-year deal was finalized after a 4 1/2 month lockout. It has upset many of them as it will become a reality in another season or so.

Jaguars receiver Chris Conley posted his objections to a variety of items.

"Players voted for a 17-game season," he said on Instagram. "No extra bye week. A disproportionate pay increase that will be less than promised because of the growth of the leagues revenue. No resolved player restrictions or tags. Added mandatory fines for hold outs that take an accrued season from veteran players. On top of that this CBA cut benefits for some players in shaky medical condition. The worst part is that 500 people didn't vote. We look like a weak union to the owners and for this reason they will continue to try to low ball and take advantage of players rights."

Earlier, NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith explained the ins and outs of negotiating the new deal in a lengthy "open letter" tweet after the voting had concluded Saturday night.