NFL owners punt on 4th-and-15 alternative to onside kick

NFL owners tabled a proposal Thursday that would have given teams an alternative to the onside kick, the second consecutive year they have decided against addressing what has become a thorny issue.

In a conference call Thursday afternoon, NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the proposal — submitted by the Philadelphia Eagles — had too many outstanding questions to win approval.

“There were plenty of them raised,” McKay said. “We answered as many as we could. And then we said, ‘For those who are otherwise opposed, we’re going to go back and talk about it and see if this is something that we could address in the future.’ Rules like this that are substantial in nature, they typically take some time, and this is one of the reasons, because people will raise questions and say, ‘Why?’ and ‘Explain,’ and you’ve got to come back with answers.”

The proposal was intended to alleviate the difficulty teams have experienced in converting traditional onside kicks since the NFL changed its kickoff rules in 2018. Since then, teams have recovered 10.5% of onside kicks, compared to 16.3% during the five previous seasons.