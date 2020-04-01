NFL owners approve expanded playoffs for 2020

O'Reilly said Las Vegas, scheduled to host the draft this year, will get consideration for 2022; the 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland.

“2022 is an option for Las Vegas," he said. "We need some time to work through that with Las Vegas and the Raiders, but that is something we are considering.”

This week, Vincent sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the draft.

“We hope that you will start your NFL journey with us as part of the NFL family,” Vincent wrote. "At this time, we are working on the plan for draft. As you can imagine, it is a bit of a moving target with all that is going on.

“We are contemplating several options that we will be communicating to you once details are confirmed. We want to ensure that you and your family stay safe while we develop the best way to give you a great experience and highlight your accomplishments as you are drafted into the NFL."