NFL on pace to set scoring record in 2020 season

While all those factors conspired against defenses, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prefers to look at it a different way.

"I think we can all agree there's been a lot of good quarterback play this season," he said. "You go around, you look at a lot of teams, you look at a lot of guys and you're like, wow, a lot of these teams that are scoring, well they have a quarterback that has been in the system a while or someone that's there guy or a young guy that's playing well, whatever it is. I think we're seeing more of that."

While a quarterback crediting his fellow passers for the runaway scores may seem predictable, there is more than a bit of truth to the theory.

A league that struggled to find competent quarterbacks not too long ago is having a much easier time filling spots of late. With NFL teams adopting more of the spread concepts that have proliferated through the college game, rookies are more able to step right in and thrive, as evidenced by the Chargers' Justin Herbert throwing a rookie record 28 TD passes this season.

Herbert is not alone, joined by others in the 25-and-under crowd like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray having nearly immediate success.