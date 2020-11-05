NFL MVP watch: Patrick Mahomes closing gap on Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers third

Not to be forgotten, Rodgers threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers' 28-22 loss to the lowly Vikings, just their second defeat of the season. Green Bay's offense struggled in the second half, turning the ball over on downs twice before Rodgers was strip-sacked on a hit from behind in the final seconds. Still, he was Pro Football Focus' third highest graded passer in Week 8, behind Wilson and Mahomes, and he ranks fourth in the expected points added (EPA) plus completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) composite ranking put together by Ben Baldwin of The Athletic. His touchdown pass to Davante Adams off his back foot late in the game is proof that Rodgers' touch remains elite.

It wasn't pretty, but the Bucs squeaked past the Giants, 25-23, on Monday night behind their star quarterback to move to 6-2 and keep pace with Green Bay and Seattle for the top seed in the NFC. Brady threw two touchdown passes in the second half, including the go-ahead score to Mike Evans with nine minutes left, and finished with 279 yards. His 18 touchdown passes rank fourth in the league, and he's only thrown two picks in his past seven games. In the third quarter, he threw his 93rd career touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, breaking a tie with Steve Young and Jerry Rice for the second most by a quarterback-receiver combo in NFL history. Oh, and he led another second-half comeback. Of 72 quarterbacks who have trailed at halftime in at least 50 starts, Brady's win percentage of .432 in such games (32-42) is the third highest, behind only Russell Wilson (.454) and Joe Montana (.451).