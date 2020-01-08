NFL head coaching hires ranging from experienced to newcomers

The Cowboys and Redskins went the experience route in their head coaching searches. The Giants and Panthers apparently are comfortable with newcomers to the job.

Dallas replaced Jason Garrett with a Super Bowl winner, Mike McCarthy, who was as successful in Green Bay as anyone this side of Vince Lombardi. Washington went with Ron Rivera, who twice won NFL Coach of the Year honors in Carolina and also took the Panthers to a Super Bowl.

Replacing Rivera will be Matt Rhule, a worthy college coach at Temple and Baylor, but with minimal time in the pros.

And the Giants, whose last two coaching choices, Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur, got fired, are on the verge of going with Joe Judge, New England's receiving and special teams maven.

Still open is the Cleveland job — doesn't it always seem to be? The Browns flopped with untested Freddie Kitchens in charge, so maybe they'll want someone of the ilk of McCarthy and Rivera. Then again, it's the Browns.

Of the four hires, only Rivera is a minority. Despite the push for diversity in coach hirings under the Rooney Rule, the NFL has only three other minority head coaches among the 32 teams: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, the Chargers' Anthony Lynn, and Miami's Brian Flores.