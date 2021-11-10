NFL fines Packers $300,000, docks Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard $14,650 for COVID-19 violations

GREEN BAY — The NFL fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 each for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols, a source confirmed Tuesday night.
ESPN was first to report the league’s review of the Packers' violations of COVID-19 protocols was completed on Tuesday and that those fines had been handed down.
Rodgers and Lazard, both of whom are unvaccinated, were fined for attending a team Halloween party in violation of one of the NFL and NFL Players Association’s joint protocols that forbids unvaccinated players from gathering in groups of more than three teammates.
The Packers, who cooperated with the investigation, were warned by the league future violations could lead to further discipline, including possible changes in draft position or forfeiture of draft choices.
Rodgers’ refusal to wear a mask during news conferences with reporters, despite protocols requiring unvaccinated players to wear a mask whenever inside the team facilities, was among the violations the Packers were fined for.
"We respect the League's findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols."
Last week, Packers coach Matt LaFleur had expressed confidence there had not been any violations within the “football spaces” of the team’s Lambeau Field headquarters. The league’s investigation did not find widespread mask violations among the team’s unvaccinated players.
“As far as the football space is concerned, I’m 100 percent confident” there were no violations, LaFleur said at the time. “I can only speak to our football space, but yeah, absolutely. We’ve got cameras everywhere. I know, I think our guys do an outstanding job with it.”
Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, is in the midst of a 10-day quarantine away from the team facility. He is eligible to return to the stadium on Saturday and said during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio earlier Tuesday he intends to play in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
