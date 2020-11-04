NFL expands sideline to provide more distancing, ups masking requirement

Baltimore added seven players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including starting linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort. Linebackers Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser were also put on the COVID along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Terrell Bonds.

The Green Bay Packers placed running back AJ Dillon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive and added running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin to the list as high-risk, close contacts on Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears placed right guard Germain Ifedi and backup tackle Jason Spriggs on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. And the Lions added linebacker Jarrad Davis to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Denver Broncos said Tuesday general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis tested positive.

"We're trying to double down on high-risk, close contacts during game day so we're asking our clubs to have their players wear masks on the sideline, in the locker room and we're mandating it for the post-game interactions that might occur between teams because we think these are all vulnerable areas where we see contact occurring that could be high-risk contact," Sills said.