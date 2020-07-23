NFL Draft? Wisconsin-Notre Dame redux? Big Ten title game? Packers eye big events in post-coronavirus future

• On the potential 10,000 to 12,000 fans at games at Lambeau, Murphy emphasized the priority is on getting the games played so the NFL can fulfill its contractual obligations to the TV network partners, as roughly two-thirds of the league’s revenue comes from television.

“As we look at it, the first priority is getting the games in and getting them on television. If we’re able to do that, then we’ll be able to cover our player costs, which obviously is our biggest cost,” Murphy said. “That’s why I think we’re going to be very cautious in terms of whether we’ll have fans in the stands. We talked about if we do, it’s going to be capacity probably a maximum of 12,000. Obviously, that’s a fairly small percentage of an 82,000-seat stadium."

“There’s a lot at stake, and we understand what Packer home games mean to the community, to local businesses. But this is unprecedented, unchartered waters for all of us. We wanted to make sure that we do things as safe as possible. The last thing we would want to contribute to some type of outbreak or super-spreader event. We’ll move forward and hopefully be able, at a minimum, to get the games in and on television.”