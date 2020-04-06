NFL draft will be in ‘fully virtual format,’ leaving Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and staff to work from home

GREEN BAY — Two years ago, Brian Gutekunst ended his first NFL draft as the Green Bay Packers' general manager by heading back to his suburban Green Bay home, grabbing two beers from his garage refrigerator and taking a couple of hours to simply relax.
“Spotted Cow. What else would there be?” Gutekunst replied when asked what he’d be drinking — giving the New Glarus Brewing’s famous farmhouse ale a well-deserved shoutout. “And a couple Canoe Paddlers from Leinenkugel’s. (Co-director of player personnel) Jon-Eric Sullivan turned me on to that one.”
As he enters his third draft as Packers GM, Gutekunst better make sure not only that his garage fridge is properly stocked but that his WiFi network is running at its peak performance Mbps level after the NFL notified teams Monday that this year’s April 23-25 draft will be conducted in a “fully virtual format,” meaning no team personnel — not even Gutekunst, or his top scouting lieutenants — will be allowed inside the team’s Lambeau Field headquarters for the selection process because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his letter to clubs, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote that he will require all club personnel to be “in separate locations and able to communicate with one another and (NFL) Draft headquarters by phone or internet.” Before the coronavirus outbreak, the draft had been scheduled for Las Vegas, with teams operating from the facilities as normal.
While the league opted not to postpone the selection process, it became increasingly obvious amid varying stay-at-home orders in different states that Goodell would have to decide on a process that would be fair to all 32 teams.
"We want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices," Goodell wrote. "Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisors, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or health perspective."
The league closed its New York offices on March 13 to practice social distancing measures in New York and ordered all team facilities closed on March 26. Goodell said in Monday’s letter that “given current and expected conditions, and to ensure we operate responsibly and in full compliance with regulations,” the league offices and team facilities will remain closed “indefinitely.”
That means Gutekunst, coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of the scouting and coaching staffs will all be at home — along with the rest of the Packers support staffs that normally are in the draft room.
In a chat with fans on Packers.com, team president Mark Murphy hinted over the weekend at such a decision. Murphy is a member of the NFL’s competition committee and one of the commissioner’s close confidants, so he was likely was privy to much of Goodell’s thinking before Monday’s announcement.
“In many ways, the draft will be like it was years ago before it became a major public event,” Murphy wrote. “The focus will be on the teams and the players that are selected, but technology will obviously be crucial.
“The league described the concept as a hub with four spokes. The hub will be the league office and Roger Goodell, and will be where the selections are announced. The four spokes will be the draftees, the clubs, fans and former and current players. There will be cameras in various locations to interview people within the four spokes.
“In terms of how the clubs will handle the operation of the selection process, the details of this are still being worked out. The issue is that many of the states have stay-at-home orders in place that will prohibit employees from conducting the draft from their facilities. The league's main priorities are the health and safety of everyone involved with the draft and to ensure that the draft is held in a manner that is equitable to all teams.”
