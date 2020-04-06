NFL draft will be in ‘fully virtual format,’ leaving Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and staff to work from home

While the league opted not to postpone the selection process, it became increasingly obvious amid varying stay-at-home orders in different states that Goodell would have to decide on a process that would be fair to all 32 teams.

"We want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices," Goodell wrote. "Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisors, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or health perspective."

The league closed its New York offices on March 13 to practice social distancing measures in New York and ordered all team facilities closed on March 26. Goodell said in Monday’s letter that “given current and expected conditions, and to ensure we operate responsibly and in full compliance with regulations,” the league offices and team facilities will remain closed “indefinitely.”

That means Gutekunst, coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of the scouting and coaching staffs will all be at home — along with the rest of the Packers support staffs that normally are in the draft room.