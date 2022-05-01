NFL Draft: Packers take Nevada wideout Romeo Doubs with first of their 2 fourth-round picks

GREEN BAY — Leading into the 2022 NFL draft, Brian Gutekunst said he wouldn’t shy away from replenishing his wide receiver depth chart by taking back-to-back-to-back wideouts like he had in his first draft in charge in 2018.

Well, the Green Bay Packers general manager didn’t quite follow that playbook, but he did add a second wide receiver to start Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, picking Nevada’s Romeo Doubs with the 132nd overall pick — the first of the Packers’ two fourth-round selections on the day.

The Packers added Doubs one day after trading up in the second round to take North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Doubs, who turned 22 earlier this month, caught 80 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns with four drops last season, was a four-year starter for the Wolfpack and finished his college career with 26 touchdowns, plus an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown as a freshman — on his first time touching the ball as a college player.

In addition to his mother, Nakima Whitley, being a Packers fan, Doubs said that his youth team in rapper Snoop Dogg’s developmental football league in Los Angeles wore green-and-gold uniforms and had the Packers logo on their helmets.

“She’s been a Packers fan since 2010, when they won the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers. That was when she made herself a fan,” Doubs said. “I thought it would be so surreal for me to play for a team my mom roots for.

“This organization will get everything out of me. They see the potential that I have, so it’s really just up to me to take advantage and make the best of it.”

Doubs came to Green Bay before the draft on one of the team’s 30 allowed visits and spent the day at Lambeau Field meeting with coaches, including head coach Matt LaFleur and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable.

“There was just something about Green Bay where I was able to open up and represent to them who I am as an individual. I was able to express that feeling,” Doubs said. “There was just that confidence there where coach LaFleur looked at me and said I had a chance to play for this organization.

“I made sure I took that with me up to this draft.”

With their second fourth-round pick, No. 140 overall, the Packers selected offensive lineman Zach Tom out of Wake Forest. The 6-foot-4, 304-pound lineman started at left tackle for the Demon Deacons the past two seasons after moving over from center.