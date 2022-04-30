NFL Draft: Packers select Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom with their second fourth-round pick

GREEN BAY — There’s nothing the Green Bay Packers love more in their offensive linemen than versatility. It’s an age-old approach that predates general manager Brian Gutekunst’s tenure.

Gutekunst got exactly that in Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom, whom the Packers took Saturday with the second of their two fourth-round draft picks (No. 140 overall).

The 6-foot-4, 304-pound Tom, who turned 23 in March, started 37 of the 48 games he played for the Demon Deacons, starting 23 at left tackle (the final 23 college games he played) and 14 at center earlier in his career.

“That was one of the things that attracted us to him — we think he’s a five-tool guy,” Packers co-director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said after the pick, adding that the team believes Tom can play tackle, guard or center in the NFL.

Tom became the second offensive lineman of the Packers’ draft class, coming one day after Gutekunst used his third-round pick (No. 92 overall) on UCLA’s Sean Rhyan. The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Rhyan, who started 31 career games at left tackle over three seasons for the Bruins, projects as an interior lineman in the NFL.

Of all the offensive linemen who worked out at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in February, the Packers picked the two who had the highest vertical leaps of the group in Rhyan (33.5 inches) and Tom (33 inches).

With two linemen so far in the 2022 draft, Gutekunst has now drafted eight linemen in the last three drafts after picking only two in his first two drafts.

“I’m just ready to go there, get to work and compete,” Tom said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters. “I feel like my strength is my versatility. I feel comfortable playing any position on the offensive line. I’m just ready to play wherever they put me and go from there. I don’t like to bog myself down into one position.

“They really highlighted my versatility was a huge factor in them picking me. They said, ‘Be ready to come in and play anything.’ So that’s what I’m ready to do.”