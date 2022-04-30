NFL Draft: Packers pick South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare in fifth round after trading back

GREEN BAY — With the Green Bay Packers thin at outside linebacker, South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare should have a chance to contribute as a rookie — something not many fifth-round picks get to do.

The Packers picked Enagbare at No. 179 after moving back eight spots from the 171st overall pick in a trade with the Denver Broncos, who gave the Packers the 179th overall pick and an additional seventh-rounder (No. 234 overall).

The trade gave the Packers four picks in the final round — Nos. 228, 234, 249 and 258. The Packers didn’t have a sixth-round pick after trading it to the Houston Texans this summer to bring back veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb at quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ behest.

The 6-foot-3, 258-pound Enagbare, who turned 22 in January, was viewed by some as a potential second- or third-round pick but wound up going unselected on Day 2.

Enagbare was a first-team all-SEC pick in 2020, when in eight games he registered seven tackles for loss and six sacks. Last season, as a senior, Enagbare had seven TFLs and 4.5 sacks before opting out of the Gamecocks’ bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Packers assistant director of college scouting Patrick Moore said Enagbare, who goes by “J.J.,” is best as an edge-setter against the run but that a slow 40-yard dash time (4.87 seconds at the combine, 4.96 seconds at his pro day) was related to a lower-leg injury and not indicative of the type of athlete Enagbare is.

“We still have to work on connecting the dots and reading blocking schemes like everybody does. But he’ll be fine there,” Moore said. “He plays with a good motor so he does get to the football.”

The Packers needed help on the edge with very little proven depth behind starters Preston Smith and Rashan Gary following the offseason release of two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who was a salary-cap casualty after scarcely playing last season.

“(We were) lucky to get him where we got him,” Moore said of Enagbare. “(He’s a) thick, good athlete — has bend, has burst, has power, obviously played good competition at South Carolina. So good player for us as an edge.”