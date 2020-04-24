NFL draft: Packers continue focus on offense by adding running back AJ Dillon, tight end Josiah Deguara

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Green Bay Packers continue to emphasize offense in a major change from their usual draft strategy.

One day after trading up four spots in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick, the Packers added Boston College running back AJ Dillon in the second round and Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguarda in the third round Friday night.

Before this season, the Packers hadn’t used a first-round pick on offense since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod at No. 32 overall in 2011. The Packers went with defense with their first two picks last year, their first three draft choices in 2018 and their first four selections in 2017.

Dillon, the No. 62 overall pick, rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns in his three-year college career. He ran for 1,685 yards and 14 scores last season.

Although he was one of the busiest running backs in college football with 845 carries in his three years at Boston College, Dillon emphasized he's “good to go" and “healthy as can be" even after such heavy usage.

“I had a lot of carries, but that just goes to show I can handle the workload, I can be the workhorse," Dillon said. “Everyone can know the ball's coming to me, and I can still grind out yards.''