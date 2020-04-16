NFL draft: Ex-Badger Chris Orr using smarts to make up for where tape lacks

Part of Orr’s ascent last season was his role in the Badgers’ pass rush. After posting 2½ sacks in his first four seasons on the roster, Orr tallied 11½ in 2019, pairing with outside linebacker Zack Baun (12½) to become the first UW teammates to record 10 or more sacks apiece in the same season since 1996.

NFL teams have told Orr they like his pass-rushing chops, and having that on his resume adds to the versatility he brings to a roster.

“They talk about it a lot, especially in third-down situations, some people have their different packages or schemes where they get their best pass-rushers out there, and they talk about me being in that group. Especially from the interior,” Orr said. “That’s definitely a part of my game that I want to keep sharpening and using my entire career.”

Those skills have also proven to be a double-edged sword for Orr. Because he was so effective getting to the passer — and how Orr was used in coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defensive schemes at UW — Orr doesn’t have as much game film showing his skills coverage large areas of the field.

He says he’s trying to show teams that he can fulfill those roles through his understanding of the game.