NFL Draft: After watching six receivers come off the board, Packers pick pair of Georgia defenders in first round

GREEN BAY — In the days leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, having put the finishing touches on his board, Brian Gutekunst was thinking about his options.

The Green Bay Packers general manager was acutely aware — without needing any help from draftniks and armchair would-be scouts — that his team needed wide receiver help.

Having traded his star No. 1 wide receiver, two-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, Gutekunst knew he’d created a gaping hole in his offense, one that he hadn’t patched up with anyone other than veteran Sammy Watkins in the weeks that had followed.

That left Gutekunst with a dilemma as his fifth draft in charge at 1265 Lombardi Avenue approached: Be bold and package some of assets to move up from his scheduled first-round selections (the Raiders’ No. 22 overall pick and his own pick at No. 28) to get one of the top-flight receivers in a deep class, or bide his time, find value in receivers further down the board, and bolster other positions of need.

As it turned out Thursday night, after a colossal run on wide receivers that saw six of them picked before the Packers went on the clock, Gutekunst stood pat and used his two first-round picks as scheduled — and used them both on Georgia defenders: Linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28 — the fifth and sixth defensive players Gutekunst has taken in his first seven first-round picks as GM.

In turn, the Packers’ streak of not taking a wide receiver in the first round dating back to Florida State’s Javon Walker in 2002 continued. It’s now been 20 drafts since then-head coach/GM Mike Sherman picked Walker at No. 20 overall.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Walker, who registered 139 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in four years at Georgia, was only a one-year starter for the national champion Bulldogs, but with very good speed for his size (a 4.52-second 40-yard dash) and excellent length and athleticism, he could be a Day 1 starter alongside first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Six picks later, the Packers took the 6-foot-2, 304-pound Wyatt, who registered 113 tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for loss in four seasons for the Bulldogs. Regarded as the best three-technique defensive tackle in the draft — his interior running mate at Georgia, the ultra-athletic Jordan Davis, went 13th to the Philadelphia Eagles — Wyatt is a high-effort, explosive player who improved every season.

Gutekunst, who had been the Packers’ southeast area college scout from 2001 through 2011, has now used three straight first-round picks on Bulldogs defenders, having taken cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick last year.

Still, without questioning the wisdom of taking two players from the best team in college football’s defense, it was hard not to wonder how the run on wide receivers might’ve influenced Gutekunst’s thinking — and whether he regretted not trading up to secure one of the top target.

“Having more picks in the top three rounds than we’ve had in awhile, there’s probably temptations on both sides to move around a little bit — or just to sit and pick as well,” Gutekunst had said earlier in the week. “We’ll see what’s available. I think a lot of it is just going to be how the draft falls.”

The way it fell was less than ideal if Gutekunst, who one NFL source had said earlier in the day had been looking to move up, was smitten with one of the big-name wideouts.

After the first seven picks were spent in the on defenders or offensive linemen, four of the top wide receivers went in a five-pick span: USC’s Drake London went eighth to the Atlanta Falcons, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson went 10th to the New York Jets, Ohio State’s Chris Olave went 11th to the New Orleans Saints, and Alabama’s Jameson Williams went 12th to the Detroit Lions.

The Olave and Williams selections came after their new teams boldly traded up to get them. To get Olave, the Saints moved up from No. 16, trading third- and fourth-round picks to the Washington Commanders.

The Lions then came up from No. 32 to get Williams, giving the Minnesota Vikings their second-round pick (No. 34) and third-round pick (No. 66). The Lions also got the 46th overall pick back from the Vikings.

The Commanders then took Penn State’s Jahan Dotson at No. 16, making him the fifth wideout taken.

“I think it’s just being prepared for all the scenarios that can possibly happen. You really can’t predict (runs),” Gutekunst had said on Monday. “I think it’s just about being able to pivot and understand when it’s happening, what you might need to do to accomplish our goals.”

In addition to the receivers drafted, there were a pair trades that sent young veteran receivers to new homes: The Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and a third-rounder to the Tennessee Titans for wideout A.J. Brown, and the Baltimore Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd overall pick and a third-rounder.

The Titans then used the 18th pick on Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, a player the Packers had brought to Green Bay for one of their 30 allowed pre-draft visits. Burks was the sixth receiver off the board, leaving Gutekunst limited options at the position and leading to the Walker pick.