NFL DRAFT 2022 | Wide receivers: Who’s No. 1? In wake of Davante Adams trade, Packers know there’s no one-man replacement — even in the first round

GREEN BAY — Thumb through the past 40 years of pages in the pass-receiving section of the Green Bay Packers’ record book — or scroll through them, if you prefer the digital version — and you’ll find very few seasons in which the team didn’t have a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver on its roster.

James Lofton. Sterling Sharpe. Robert Brooks. Antonio Freeman. Donald Driver. Greg Jennings. Jordy Nelson. Davante Adams.

Now, that top-flight wideout didn’t always lead the team in receptions or yardage — like in 2000 and 2001, when running back Ahman Green led the team in catches each year and Bill Schroeder accounted for more yards than Freeman did. But rarely over the past four decades have the Packers, even when they were mired in mediocrity during the 1980s, been where they are right now as the 2022 NFL draft approaches:

Unsure of who their go-to receiver will be this season.

That, of course, is the result of the team trading franchise-tagged two-time first-team All-Pro Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17 after a season in which he set single-season franchise records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553). While the Packers now own the Raiders’ first- and second-round picks (Nos. 22 and 53), they are without Adams, who caught more passes (581) for more yards (7,192) and more touchdowns (69) than any other wide receiver in the league since the start of the 2016 season.

“To lose a player of his caliber and what he's done for the organization, those are hard decisions and hard things to move on from,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said.

“It’s a lot to replace in terms of production and the type of leader that he was for us,” coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged.

“That’s going to be a big challenge,” new offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.

It’s an even greater challenge when there isn’t an obvious potential replacement on the roster. Because, at least over the past three decades, quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers had a clear line of succession to follow as their primary pass-catching targets.

When Sharpe suffered a career-ending neck injury late in the 1994 season, Brooks was already developing into a viable complementary receiver and caught 102 passes for 1,497 yards and 13 touchdowns in 1995. When injuries slowed Brooks, Freeman was ready to take over. When Freeman lost his fastball, Driver emerged — and wound up becoming the franchise’s all-time receiving leader. Rodgers took over for Favre at quarterback and moved seamlessly from Jennings to Nelson to Adams.

But now what?

Could Allen Lazard — a restricted free agent who is expected back but hadn’t signed his second-round tender offer as of Wednesday — really be a 1,000-yard receiver?

Could Sammy Watkins — the No. 4 overall pick in 2014 who caught just 27 passes last season for Baltimore — hit all the benchmarks of his incentive-laden contract and be Rodgers’ go-to guy?

Could Gutekunst become the first Packers GM since 2002 — when then-coach/GM Mike Sherman picked Florida State’s Javon Walker at No. 20 overall — to draft a wide receiver in the first round? And could that receiver, in turn, buck history and have a huge rookie season when no rookie wideout over the last 20 years — Walker included — did so in Green Bay?

The closest comparison to the Packers’ current conundrum is 1988. Lofton, who would wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, departed following the 1986 season, and the Packers’ most productive pass catcher in the strike-marred 1987 season was Walter Stanley, with a whopping 38 receptions for 672 yards and three touchdowns.

The following spring, Tom Braatz chose Sharpe with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1988 draft — and if not for the neck injury shortening his career, he’d likely have joined Lofton in the Hall by now.

Despite their glaring need, there’s no guarantee Gutekunst will use either of his first-rounders (Nos. 22 and 28) on the wide receiver position, of course. Everybody and their brother thought he’d pick a wideout in the first round in 2020, and instead he took Utah State quarterback Jordan Love after trading up to No. 26.

But they certainly have the draft capital to take several swings at filling the void — or to trade up and select one of the top-rated wideouts on their board.

“Certainly, getting something back (for Adams) that can help our football team is very important, so we went through (with the trade),” Gutekunst explained. “You never really replace a guy like Davante Adams. It's going to be more cumulative and how the whole team steps up and plays and what we can add to that. So getting the two picks and having four picks in the top 59 I think gives us a little bit of ammunition to try to make a difference there.”

That said, Gutekunst is acutely aware the history of Packers rookies — and rookies league-wide, even with a recent spike in first-year production at the position — is against him.

“We'll see how it all shakes out by the time we get to September and the games start. But yeah, it's not the norm for young receivers to produce at a high level,” Gutekunst admitted. “I think you've seen it a little bit more as of late. But again, to replace a guy like Davante Adams is going to be kind of a multi-faceted approach. It won't be like a singular guy.”

Depth chart

*13 | Allen Lazard — 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, 26 years old, Iowa State

18 | Randall Cobb — 5-10, 184, 31, Kentucky

11 | Sammy Watkins — 6-1, 211, 28, Clemson

86 | Malik Taylor — 6-1, 220, 26, Ferris State

8 | Amari Rodgers — 5-9, 212, 22, Clemson

80 | Rico Gafford — 5-10, 184, 25, Wyoming

88 | Juwann Winfree — 6-1, 210, 25, Colorado

19 | Chris Blair — 6-2, 198, 24, Alcorn State

*Unsigned restricted free agent

Best in class

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

While the Buckeyes churned out NFL wide receiver after NFL wide receiver, they actually haven’t had one go in the first round since Ted Ginn (ninth) and Anthony Gonzalez (32nd) did in 2007. Wilson, who never actually led his team in receiving during his three seasons in Columbus, is set to break that streak because of how he improved each season — he was increasingly productive each year and showed the type of versatility, lining up in the slot and outside, that NFL teams covet.

“I feel like these past two years playing slot and outside, I feel like that really helped me,” Wilson said at the NFL scouting combine. “There’s not that one I prefer. I feel like being able to play both helped throughout college.”

While Wilson (5-11, 184 pounds) doesn’t have the ideal frame, he is an outstanding athlete, has terrific football instincts, is lightning fast (4.38-second 40-yard dash) and plays bigger than he is. While he needs to become more precise in his route-running, it’s hard to imagine any other receiver coming off the board before he does. It’s not hard to imagine him having the kind of impact on his team that LSU’s Justin Jefferson had on the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 or LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase had on the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

“I feel like I could be one of those dudes that is the next one of those guys, where they have a big role their rookie season and play a big role on their team, getting better and improving,” Wilson said. “That's what I want to be. That's what I plan on being and am going to train to be. That’s the goal.”

Best of the rest

Jameson Williams, Alabama; Drake London, USC; Chris Olave, Ohio State; Treylon Burks, Arkansas; Jahan Dotson, Penn State.

Pick to click

George Pickens, Georgia

The 6-3, 195-pound Pickens said at the NFL scouting combine that he enjoys watching a variety of NFL wide receivers’ film and taking tidbits of their games to add to his own. Among his favorites to watch?

“I watch Davante Adams a lot,” Pickens said. “That's kind of the lane I kind of want to go into. Because with the size I am, a guy who can move is almost unguardable.”

Pickens’ draft prospects are a bit dicey because he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on March 23, 2021 during Georgia’s spring practices. He managed to return to the Bulldogs’ lineup on Nov. 27 — eight months after the injury — and had a 52-yard catch against Alabama in the national championship game on Jan. 10. Now more than a year removed from the injury, he insists he’s fully healthy and ready to immediately contribute as a rookie.

“As soon as I got hurt, I knew in my head that I was going to have a strict schedule and a routine that I was going to try to abide by and try to go by that and get back as soon as (possible),” Pickens said. “I'm very healthy right now. With me coming back playing the last four games, trust and really preparing is no longer a problem.”

History lesson

If the Packers really do take a wide receiver in the first round, ending the annual Walker references about the Round 1 receiver drought, Gutekunst knows as well as anyone that rookies historically have struggled to find their footing initially in Green Bay — even ones who later went on to become Pro Bowlers. Starting with the Walker selection in 2002, the Packers have selected a wide receiver in the third round or higher nine times. Their rookie numbers were … underwhelming:

• Javon Walker (first round, 2002): 23 receptions, 319 yards, one TD.

• Terrence Murphy (second round, 2005): Five receptions, 36 yards, no TDs.

• Greg Jennings (second round, 2006): 45 receptions, 632 yards, three TDs.

• James Jones (third round, 2007): 47 receptions, 676 yards, two TDs.

• Jordy Nelson (second round, 2008): 33 receptions, 366 yards, two TDs.

• Randall Cobb (second round, 2011): 25 receptions, 375 yards, one TD.

• Davante Adams (second round, 2014): 38 receptions, 446 yards, three TDs.

• Ty Montgomery (third round, 2015): 15 receptions, 136 yards, two TDs.

• Amari Rodgers (third round, 2021): Four receptions, 45 yards, no TDs.

Gutekunst, meanwhile, is about to preside over his fifth draft, and to this point he’s selected only four wide receivers — three of them on back-to-back-to-back picks in 2018, his first draft in charge: Missouri’s J’Mon Moore (fourth round, 2018); South Florida’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth round, 2018); Notre Dame’s Equanimeous St. Brown (sixth round, 2018); and Amari Rodgers (third round, 2021).

While anything could happen, Gutekunst did say that he’d be willing to invest multiple picks on receivers if the right ones were on the board, just as Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf did in the 1999 draft at cornerback in hopes of slowing down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss, who’d burst onto the NFC North scene a year earlier.

“I think my history and even with Ted (Thompson’s) history, I don't think we've ever shied away from taking multiple players at one position in a draft,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, if the right players are there, we wouldn't shy away from that.”