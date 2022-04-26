NFL DRAFT 2022 | Specialists: With Rich Bisaccia in charge — and sharing his thoughts — Packers look to shake special-teams doldrums

GREEN BAY — For all the discussion of how much say four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers may or may not have these days in the Green Bay Packers' personnel decisions — all that can be said for certain is the quarterback is having more conversations with general manager Brian Gutekunst than he was having when the team selected his heir apparent two years ago — there’s no such intrigue about new special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Having fielded some of the worst special-teams units in the league over the past two decades, the Packers seem to finally have had their come-to-Jesus moment regarding that one-third of the game during their season-ending NFC Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

After a blocked field-goal attempt, a blocked punt for a 49ers touchdown and having only 10 men on the field-goal rush unit on the game’s final play evidently convinced Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur that drastic measures were in order.

That started with the hiring of Bisaccia, one of the NFL’s most well-respected coordinators who spent most of last season as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim coach following Jon Gruden’s abrupt resignation. When Bisaccia didn’t get the full-time gig, LaFleur swooped in and made him the highest-paid special-teams coordinator in the league in hopes of fixing the woeful units.

But it didn’t end there. Almost immediately, Gutekunst and the scouting department sought Bisaccia’s input on personnel, and it wasn’t just talk: The team signed free-agent kicker Dominik Eberle, who was on the Raiders’ practice squad throughout the 2020 season, to compete with Mason Crosby; Gutekunst replaced punter Corey Bojorquez with ex-Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell, whom Bisaccia had pursued the last time O’Donnell had been a free agent; and the Packers added cornerback Keisean Nixon, who played for Bisaccia with the Raiders on various special-teams units.

“Rich has been heavily involved — like the coaches always are — with some of that stuff,” Gutekunst said earlier this week when asked how much input Bisaccia has had in draft preparations.

Asked earlier this month what he sees his role being in player acquisition, Bisaccia replied: “It’s personnel-related, it’s scheme-related, it’s people. People make the difference. If you can get good people at a great place, then magic can happen. We’re going to look in every nook and cranny to see what we can do to make ourselves better.”

It's hard to imagine Gutekunst ever doing again what he did in his first draft as GM, using draft picks on a punter (JK Scott in the fifth round) and long-snapper (Hunter Bradley in the seventh). But as the Cincinnati Bengals can attest with dead-eye rookie kicker Evan McPherson last season, on occasion, using a pick on a specialist you deem worthwhile can be draft capital well spent.

But with Gutekunst already having said his team needs a “championship-type” kicker, it’s unlikely either of Crosby’s two challengers will unseat him. And you don’t sign O’Donnell to upgrade your punting and place-kick holding and then change your mind.

Perhaps an undrafted free agent or two will be brought in to compete with Wirtel for the long-snapping gig, and maybe there’ll be a late-round flyer worth taking on a returning that would handle punts and kickoffs but wouldn’t be expected to see much time at receiver or running back on offense — such as seventh-round running back Kylin Hill did last season before suffering a season-ending torn ACL on Oct. 28 at Arizona.

Beyond that, any special-teams additions will likely be offensive or defensive position players who have college experience on coverage and return units and could be upgrades over players already on the roster.

“I do think in the third day of the draft when you start looking at the areas where guys could potentially make your football team, (special teams) will be a big part of it,” Gutekunst said. “So as we move forward here, I think that’ll be a big part of the conversation.”

Depth chart

2 — Mason Crosby — K, 6-foot-1, 207 pounds, 36 years old, Colorado

16 — Pat O'Donnell — P, 6-4, 220, 31, Miami

46 — Steven Wirtel — LS, 6-4, 228, 24, Iowa State

7 — Dominik Eberle — K, 6-2, 190, 25, Utah State

35 — JJ Molson — K, 5-11, 180, 25, UCLA

Best in class

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

They call him “Punt God” for a reason. The 21-year-old punter, who had just five punts in his college career before last season, won last year’s Ray Guy Award after he set NCAA records for punting average (51.2 yards per punt), punts over 50 yards (39) and punts over 60 yards (18).

"I don’t remember the first time I heard it," Araiza said of his nickname at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "There were a lot of nicknames being thrown around. SDSU Twitter is a very funny place — a lot of comedians on there.”

As for his “moon shot” punts, Araiza said: “My favorite thing in all of this is when I hear every single person in the stadium gasp at once. That is why I do what I do. It's the most amazing feeling in the world.”

Best of the rest

Cade York, K, LSU; Jordan Stout, P, Penn State; Jake Camarda, P, Georgia; Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma; Cameron Dicker, K, Texas.

Pick to click

Cade York, LSU

As good as York was for the Tigers, making 54 of 66 field-goal attempts (81.8%) during his career and making 18 of 21 last season before declaring a year early for the draft, he knows McPherson’s success with the Bengals last year might have as much influence on a team drafting him as his own resume will.

McPherson was ultra-confident entering the NFL last year and backed it up with a remarkable rookie year, making 28 of 33 field goal attempts (84.8%) in regular season play before making all 14 of his field goal attempts in the playoffs, including game-winners in the AFC divisional round against Tennessee and in the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City.

“That was awesome,’’ York told the New York Post. “Honestly, it probably helped all the future kickers’ draft stock rise, because it showed that if you do spend a draft pick on a top (college) kicker, maybe you’ll get someone like that who’ll help take you to a Super Bowl.’’

History lesson

Other than Crosby, who was a sixth-round pick in 2007 out of Colorado and has been among the game’s best field-goal kickers ever since — last year’s troubles notwithstanding — the Packers’ history with drafting specialists is abysmal.

Including Scott, who held the punting job for three seasons after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, the Packers have drafted 12 punters since 1979, when they inexplicably drafted two of them: Utah’s Rick Partridge in the eighth round and South Dakota’s Bill Moats in the 12th round — neither of whom made the team. Two years later, they used a third-round pick on Michigan State’s Ray Stachowicz, who was a colossal disappointment and lasted only two seasons. His flop was only surpassed by then-coach/GM Mike Sherman’s 2004 decision to trade up to draft Ohio State’s B.J. Sander in the third round. Sander fared even worse, spending a year on the roster as a backup punter and a year as the primary punter before getting the boot.

Mistakes have been made with kickers, too — even by Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf, who squandered a third-round pick in 1997 on Penn State kicker Brett Conway. In Wolf’s case, he was smart enough to claim undrafted rookie free agent Ryan Longwell on waivers from San Francisco, and when Conway faltered, Longwell not only assumed the job but held it long enough to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer before being surpassed by Crosby.