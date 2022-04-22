NFL DRAFT 2022 | Offensive line: Packers eye healthy returns for stars, improvement from youngsters in transition time up front

GREEN BAY — Looking back on the past two seasons, the Green Bay Packers could count on three things on offense, virtually without fail.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to deliver his NFL MVP-level play week-in and week-out.

Wide receiver Davante Adams was going to make opposing cornerbacks look foolish, at the line of scrimmage and down the field, and deliver catches most players can’t even dream of making.

And the offensive line, no matter what injuries struck or who was out of the lineup, would find a way to get it done.

But as the 2022 season approaches, just as the team’s passing game is in flux after the blockbuster trade that sent Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, the offensive line is in a transition period as well, with their two best players working their way back from ACL tears, two of their most experienced and versatile linemen no longer on the roster and a group of youngsters who’ll be counted on to elevate their games.

Plus, they have a new primary line coach in Luke Butkus, who was promoted after Adam Stenavich moved up to offensive coordinator.

“We’re going to find the best five. It’s April,” Butkus reassured earlier this month. “We have a lot of time, we have a lot of good players that sat in this room this past year, and we’ll probably add a few more. I’m excited for the challenge, and I know these guys are, too.

“We’re going to find the best fit, the best five on the field. I’m sure we’ll play around with that a little bit, but I feel confident the guys in this room, they have what it takes and they know how to play football.”

On paper, one permutation of the Packers’ projected starting five looks formidable: David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan Jr. at right guard and a player to be named later — Yosh Nijman, a godsend as the No. 3 left tackle last season? Royce Newman, a 16-game starter at guard who ended up on the bench in the playoffs? A play-right-away draft pick? — at right tackle.

But it’s not that simple.

Bakhtiari, after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice, only saw action in one game in 2021 — a 27-snap cameo at Detroit in the regular-season finale. Because of complications with his knee, he didn’t suit up for the divisional playoff loss to San Francisco, though coach Matt LaFleur said the team thought Bakhtiari would have played in the NFC Championship Game the following week had the Packers advanced.

Jenkins tore the ACL in his left knee Nov. 21 at Minnesota, and though every injury and every player are different, given the issues Bakhtiari dealt with, it’s unlikely the Packers medical staff will clear Jenkins in time for the season opener. So while he can play all five positions across the line — and play them well — it’s hard to predict where or when he will line up, opening the door for Nijman at right tackle perhaps.

“Yosh is going to get a shot at right and left tackle. That’s a very important thing for him,” Stenavich said. “This offseason is just to take that next step forward, to see if we can count on him to be a reliable starter.”

If healthy, Jenkins would likely be ahead of Nijman at right tackle — an opening in the starting lineup created by the release of veteran Billy Turner in a cost-cutting measure. Playing Jenkins or Nijman there would then allow the Packers to start Runyan and Newman at guard.

Runyan spent all season at left guard and would almost certainly play there again if Jenkins is unable to go or moves elsewhere, but the coaches clearly thought more highly of him at the end of the season than Newman, who was the odd man out when Myers returned from his own knee injury and veteran Lucas Patrick, who filled in for Myers at center, stayed in the starting lineup at right guard.

To be sure, cutting Turner and letting Patrick walk in free agency down to the Chicago Bears hurts the Packers’ depth and versatility on the line. At the same time, LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst feel the team hit on Runyan, Myers and Newman and feel they are all up to the starting task.

“I really like our young guys. They’re all tough, they’re all intelligent, they’re all made of the right stuff, so it’s going to be really fun to kind of see how this develops,” Stenavich said. “So, I’m excited about our depth, to be honest with you. I think on the edges, we need a guy or two just to really shore up the tackle position, but other than that, I really feel really good about the guys we have in the room and what they’re all about. So it’ll be fun to watch them compete this offseason and really fight for starting jobs.”

Depth chart

69 | David Bakhtiari — LT, 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, 30 years old, Colorado

74 | Elgton Jenkins — LG, 6-5, 311, 26, Mississippi State

71 | Josh Myers — C/G, 6-5, 310, 23, Ohio State

76 | Jon Runyan — RG, 6-4, 307, 24, Michigan

73 | Yosh Nijman — RT, 6-7, 314, 26, Virginia Tech

70 | Royce Newman — T/G, 6-5, 310, 24, Mississippi

78 | Cole Van Lanen — T/G, 6-4, 305, 24, Wisconsin

67 | Jake Hanson — C, 6-4, 296, 24, Oregon

65 | Michal Menet — C, 6-4, 301, 24, Penn State

Best in class

Ikem Ekwonu, T, North Carolina State

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Ekwonu and Alabama’s 6-7, 337-pound Evan Neal are the clear-cut top two offensive linemen in this draft. Ekwonu might have more potential as an athlete but his technique needs refinement. Neal might be slightly less athletic but is probably a little more ready to start in the NFL from Day 1.

Flip a coin on who’ll go first, as each of them figure to be long gone before the top 10 picks are over.

That said, Ekwonu’s fun-loving on the field and non-football experiences off it make him an intriguing personality. He did local musical theater in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area as a kid — he had a lead role as Pongo in “101 Dalmatians” and also appeared in “The Jungle Book” and “The Aristocats” — and his brother is an animator whose work has been in multiple Netflix programs.

But Ekwonu’s first love is football.

“I feel like you ask anybody back at (North Carolina) State, they are going to tell you I have the most fun on the field. I just love this game so much,” he said. “I love the offensive line. I love being able to impose my will when I go against defenders. That’s something I take a lot of pride in. Everything I go on the field and put the helmet on, I have a lot of fun with this game and dominating people. That’s one of the best parts of the job.”

Best of the rest

Evan Neal, T, Alabama; Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State; Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa; Zion Johnson, G, Boston College; Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa.

Pick to click

Abraham Lucas, Washington State

The 6-6, 315-pound Lucas spent his entire five-year college career (including a redshirt year in 2017) at right tackle, and he looks like the kind of plug-and-play draft pick who could be a Day 1 starter at that position. Perhaps that’s why the Packers had him come to Green Bay as one of their 30 pre-draft visits earlier this month.

After making 42 consecutive starts and playing more than 3,000 snaps, Lucas, who turns 24 in October, has the kind of size NFL teams love in a right tackle. He’ll be a work in progress as a run blocker after spending most of his college career in pass protection, but he fits the bill as the kind of lineman the Packers have found on the third day of the draft in recent years — if he lasts that long. After staying in school last year despite being projected as a third-round pick, he’s also a possibility for the Packers in Round 2, where they hold the 53rd and 59th overall picks.

“I just felt like I wasn’t ready. I felt like there was more I could learn,” Lucas told the Spokesman-Review last year. “Physically, I’m a big guy and all that, but it’s about what you do between your ears that’ll take you far. And I don’t have all the pieces I want to have yet.”

History lesson

After back-to-back, multi-lineman drafts, Gutekunst has replenished the depth up front, which is why Stenavich isn’t in full-blown panic mode. That said, it’s hard to imagine Gutekunst getting through the entire three-day draft without adding a single offensive lineman, no matter how he uses his 11 picks.

Of course, if he did struggle to find a good value lineman on his draft board when he’s on the clock, it wouldn’t be the first time.

After four drafts as GM, Gutekunst has selected eight offensive lineman — though six have come in the past two drafts: Washington State tackle Cole Madison (fifth round, 2018), who never played a down for the team; Jenkins (second round, 2019); Runyan (sixth round, 2020); Hanson (sixth round, 2020); Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak (sixth round, 2020); Myers (second round, 2021); Newman (fourth round, 2021); and Van Lanen (sixth round, 2021)

That commitment to draft-and-develop falls more in line with the approach Gutekunst’s predecessor, Ted Thompson, took to grooming linemen. In his 13 drafts, Thompson added at least two offensive linemen eight times. And only once, in 2015, did he complete a draft without having taken a single lineman. Of his first-round picks as GM, Thompson used most of them on defense (9 of 12) but did pick offensive linemen in 2010 (Bryan Bulaga) and 2011 (Derek Sherrod). He also invested two second-rounders and one third-rounder on the line, but had most of his success with his fourth- and fifth-round picks.