NFL DRAFT 2022 | Linebackers: Set inside with De’Vondre Campbell, Packers enter draft knowing they need a depth on the edge

GREEN BAY — In De’Vondre Campbell, the Green Bay Packers believe they have solved a conundrum that has flummoxed the organization for nearly a decade and a half and spanned multiple head coaching and defensive coordinator regimes.

Whether it was a matter of not finding the right players or not putting the proper emphasis on the importance of having a “Mike” linebacker who could do both the requisite administrative huddle work (calling the defensive plays, getting his teammates lined up properly) and tilt the field in the Packers’ favor (by being a playmaker), the team just never seemed to have that guy — until general manager Brian Gutekunst signed Campbell last June on a one-year, $2 million bargain contract.

All Campbell did was deliver a career-high 145 tackles (101 solo), two interceptions, two sacks, six tackles for a loss, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery — and earn first-team All-Pro honors.

For a guy who’d played four seasons in Atlanta and one in Arizona — and been productive, despite being miscast — Campbell delivered what even reliable tackling machines such as A.J. Hawk and Blake Martinez had not while manning the middle of the defense: Both consistent, reliable play and plenty of splash plays that impacted games.

In turn, the Packers made re-signing him a high priority, managing to agree to terms with him on a five-year, $50 million deal right when quarterback Aaron Rodgers was deciding to return for the 2022 season and before clearing additional cap space by trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas.

“When you see guys get rewarded for a job well done, that’s part of our jobs as coaches,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who knew Campbell from their time together with the Falcons. “There’s a human element to this thing. When guys are able to come in and play at a super-high level, obviously that helps your team, but it’s fun to see good people do great things in life, whether it’s football or whatever it is.

“For a guy like Dre, who I’ve known since he was rookie in the league in Atlanta, I thought it was awesome. He brings so much to our team, more so than what you see on the field, the player. He’s super-consistent in everything he does and just a great team guy.”

For Campbell, who said he’d felt earlier in his career like he’d “done all the right things for the wrong people,” it was a matter of finding a team that would allow him to exclusively play the “Mike” position — where he would focus on tackling and keying on opposing quarterbacks and running backs, as opposed to the “Sam,” which lines up over the tight end, or the “Will,” which has greater pass-coverage and pass-rush responsibility.

“I told them, ‘The only way I will come is if you let me do this and only this. I don’t want play ‘Sam,’ ‘Mike’ and ‘Will.’ Yes, I can guard running backs and tight ends and wide receivers, but I don’t want to do it all day. I did that for five years,’” Campbell said of his meeting with the Packers before signing. “The tape is there. But that’s not what I want to do. I want to be a ‘Mike’ and I want to be just a ‘Mike.’”

Along with outside linebackers Preston Smith, who had a bounce-back year after a down 2020 that led to a $4 million pay cut, and Rashan Gary, a 2019 first-round pick who had a breakthrough third season, the Packers have a trio of leaders at the middle level of their defense. But depth isn’t particularly plentiful, especially on the outside after the team moved on from two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith after his lost season in 2021.

That makes finding edge-rushing help behind Preston Smith, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million extension, and Gary, who is heading toward a fifth-year option year in 2023, a priority. It would in no way be surprising if Gutekunst uses one of his two first-round picks on an edge rusher, even with the team’s glaring need at receiver.

“Last year as we grew as a defense, we had some really good moments where we made it really difficult on our opponents,” Gutekunst said. “Look at that playoff game — that was one of the better performances defensively that we’ve had in the playoffs in a long time.

“I’m excited about that group, seeing what (defensive coordinator) Joe (Barry) can do with them in the second year, especially with some healthy pieces that weren’t there last year. It will be interesting what we can add between now and September, but I like the group we have coming back.”

Depth chart

91 — Preston Smith — OLB, 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, 29 years old, Mississippi State

59 — De'Vondre Campbell — ILB, 6-3, 232, 28, Minnesota

51 — Krys Barnes — ILB, 6-2, 229, 24, UCLA

52 — Rashan Gary — OLB, 6-5, 277, 24, Michigan

53 — Jonathan Garvin — OLB, 6-4, 257, 22, Miami

56 — Randy Ramsey — OLB, 6-3, 238, 25, Arkansas

50 — Tipa Galeai — OLB, 6-5, 229, 25, Utah State

54 — La'Darius Hamilton — OLB, 6-2, 261, 24, North Texas

58 — Isaiah McDuffie — ILB, 6-1, 227, 22, Boston College

44 — Ty Summers — ILB, 6-1, 241, 26, TCU

57 — Ray Wilborn — OLB, 6-3, 230, 25, Ball State

Best in class

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

A year after playing in only three games during the COVID-19 upended 2020 season, Hutchinson was far and away college football’s best defensive player last season, registering 14 sacks, earning the Big Ten defensive player of the year award and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy balloting. Although scouts have expressed concern about his less-than-ideal length, his speed, power, physical style of play, football IQ and intangibles make him the likely No. 1 overall pick for a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has its starting quarterback in last year’s top overall pick, Trevor Lawrence.

“I know any team that drafts me is going to get me and everything that I got. I don't really know schematically what they're doing, but I know whatever team that picks me is getting everything,” Hutchinson said at the NFL scouting combine. “It's been a journey at Michigan with a lot of adversity. And finally my senior year we came out on top and won a championship. So I think it was a great story with me and all the adversity that I went through, I think it's made me the man who I am today.”

Best of the rest

Travon Walker, Georgia; Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon; Jermaine Johnson, Florida State; George Karlaftis, Purdue; Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State.

Pick to click

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Leaving the Badgers after an outstanding junior season in which he earned first-team All-American and Big Ten linebacker of the year honors by racking up 115 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss despite missing two games with COVID-19 to start the season, Chenal made defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s scheme go last year.

Smart, powerful, athletic and instinctive, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Chenal is projected as a second- or third-round draft pick but looks like a long-term NFL starter as he develops as a blitzer and in coverage.

“I definitely feel comfortable, but at the same time, I can get so much better, not just the pass coverage but every aspect of my game,” Chenal said at the combine. “And that's the most exciting part.

“I mean, I think coach Leonhard prepared us an amazing way. We run like a variety of different schemes ourselves, so all three years that I was there, we were preparing to be able to play at an elite level.”

History lesson

Since shifting to a 3-4 defense in 2009 when Dom Capers took over as coordinator, the Packers have invested heavily in outside linebackers and edge rushers, starting with franchise all-time sack leader Clay Matthews, who was the second of then-GM Ted Thompson’s two first-round picks in the 2009 draft.

Thompson went to the edge in the first round again in 2012 (USC’s Nick Perry) and 2013 (UCLA’s Datone Jones), although both Perry and Jones were bigger players who could have been 4-3 defensive ends, too. Gary, who was the first of Gutekunst’s two first-round selections in 2019, spent much of his time at Michigan with his hand on the ground, so his development as a stand-up edge rusher has been a process.

It’s also worth noting that the Packers have gotten plenty of production from outside linebackers who weren’t high-profile picks, with undrafted free agents Cyril Obiozor (2009), Frank Zombo (2010), Vic So’oto (2011), Dezman Moses (2012), Andy Mulumba (2013) and Jayrone Elliott (2014) all made the roster coming out of training camp and were part of the outside linebacker rotation as rookies.

Such major investments weren’t made at inside linebacker, at least not until Campbell’s big payday last month. Although Hawk was a top-5 draft pick in 2006, Martinez typified the Packers’ approach to the position: A fourth-round pick who was a good value, a reliable player and a consistent tackler whose playmaking was infrequent. The team got by with an undrafted rookie (Barnes) and a cheap veteran (Christian Kirksey) in 2020 and appeared to be doing the same thing last year until Campbell changed everything.